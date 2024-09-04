Fitzroy Minerals Files Caballos Copper Project NI 43-101 Technical Report

VANCOUVER, September 4, 2024 - Fitzroy Minerals Inc. (TSXV: FTZ, OTCQB: FTZFF) ("Fitzroy Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report for the Caballos Copper Project, Chile (the "Project" or "Caballos"). The report has an effective date of June 21, 2024 (the "Technical Report") and it is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Technical Report was prepared by Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo., PhD, PMP) of Caracle Creek Chile SpA, a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 and independent of Fitzroy Minerals.

The Technical Report provides a summary of historic work and an update on Fitzroy's exploration activities at the Caballos Copper Project, Chile.

Recommendations and Conclusions

The Qualified Person Dr Jobin-Bevans noted that the geological setting and character of the copper mineralization discovered to date on the Caballos Copper Project is of sufficient merit to justify additional exploration and development expenditures. A recommended work program, arising through the preparation of the Report and consultation with Fitzroy Minerals Inc., is as follows:

With a suitable amount of surface exploration work having been completed to date - geological mapping, geophysical surveys, rock and soil sampling, exploration pits - a one phase exploration program is recommended consisting of diamond drilling. The drilling program should be designed to test the deeper geophysical anomalies (coincident with soil geochemical anomalies) in the Cerro Las Mulas Target and the hydrothermal breccia known as the South Target.

Qualified Person

Scott Jobin-Bevans, Ph.D., P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and verified the technical information provided in this news release.

About Fitzroy Minerals

Fitzroy Minerals is focused on exploring and developing mineral assets with substantial upside potential in the Americas. The Company's current property portfolio includes the Caballos Copper and Polimet Gold-Copper-Silver projects located in Valparaiso, Chile and the Taquetren Gold project located in Rio Negro, Argentina, as well as the Cariboo project in British Columbia, Canada. Fitzroy Minerals' shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FTZ and on the OTCQB under the symbol FTZFF.

On behalf of Fitzroy Minerals Inc.

Merlin Marr-Johnson

President and CEO

