Giant Mining Corp. Advances Geologic Understanding with 3D Modeling and Cross-Section Reviews at Majuba Hill

VANCOUVER, BC - September 5, 2024 - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant progress in the preparation for the upcoming drilling program at the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Deposit ("Majuba Hill"), located in Pershing County, Nevada.

The Company has been actively engaged in detailed geological work, including the updating of the 3D model, the compilation of geological data, and a comprehensive review of cross sections to enhance the understanding of subsurface geology.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 - Review of drilling data accumulated over previous campaigns.

Recent efforts have focused on refining the geological model of Majuba Hill, crucial for identifying key drilling targets and ensuring the efficiency of future exploration activities. The team conducted a meticulous review of nearly 25,000 meters of drilling data accumulated over previous campaigns, stored at the Company's core shed and offices in Elko, Nevada. This extensive dataset forms the foundation for the Exploration Target, estimated at 50,000,000 to 100,000,000 tonnes, as outlined in the NI 43-101 report available on the Giant Mining Corp. website.

David Greenway, CEO of Giant Mining Corp., remarked, "The completion of our 3D modeling and cross-section reviews marks a pivotal step in our exploration strategy at Majuba Hill. This groundwork is essential for guiding our upcoming drill program and optimizing resource development. We are committed to applying the latest geological techniques to advance the Majuba Hill project and unlock its full potential."

The detailed geological work being undertaken will play a critical role in refining the resource estimates and guiding the upcoming drilling efforts, thereby advancing the economic assessment of the Majuba Hill project. As the Company continues to build on its geologic understanding, it remains focused on creating long-term value for shareholders through strategic exploration and resource management.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

Market Awareness

As part of Giant Mining's ongoing strategy to raise the profile of Giant Mining's projects to investors, the Company has engaged TD Media LLC dba Lifewater Media with its principal address located at 5826 New Territory Blvd., Unit 2144, Sugar Land, Texas 77479, United States ("Lifewater Media") to provide the Company with digital marketing services such as OmniChannel programmatic advertising, SMS & email marketing, ticker tagging, AdCopy & content by professional finance writers, for a 30 day period commencing on September 3, 2024 in consideration of US$250,000 (the "Agreement"), of which US$130,000 was due and paid before August 30, 2024. The term of the Agreement can be renewed by the Company on the terms to be agreed upon by the Company and Lifewater Media. Lifewater Media and Giant Mining are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither Lifewater Media nor its principals have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Lifewater can be reached via email at Info@lifewatermedia.com or by telephone at (561) 349-7722.

On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

