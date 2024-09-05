Golden Rapture Mining Receives near Surface Drill Results as High as 285.00 g/t Au or (10.05 oz/t Gold)

Edmonton, September 5, 2024 - Newly listed Golden Rapture Mining Corp. (CSE: GLDR) ("Golden Rapture" or "the Company") is pleased to announce high-grade near-surface drill results at its 10,000-acre Tier 1 Phillips Township Gold Property located in the Rainy River District, Nestor Falls, NW Ontario.

Our small 500-metre exploratory program involved drilling 18 shallow drill holes with an average depth of approximately 90 ft using a small portable diamond drill. We are pleased to have successfully discovered a series of vertical veins at shallow depths that we believe could have played an important role in the gold deposition in this area known for originally only hosting a large flat-lying quartz structure around the old Combined Mine shafts.

Highlights included 114.96 g/t Au across 2.55 meters (4.05 oz/t gold over 8.4 ft) and 111.16 g/t Au across 1.50 meters (3.9 oz/t gold over 4.9 ft).

Mr. Richard Rivet, CEO of Golden Rapture, commented:

"This is our first drilling program since becoming listed on the CSE on March 12, 2024. Our team is extremely pleased to have discovered near-surface high-grade gold in what we believe could be vertical feeder zones. These newly discovered veins and results have given us a positive outlook about the future of our company as we now have a series of high-grade vertical veins to further explore instead of just a large flat-lying quartz structure.

We are also very fortunate that we were able to rent a portable diamond drill giving us a low cost of drilling, and the ability to drill at our own pace and time. We excitingly look forward to additional follow-up drilling of these series of high-grade vertical veins that are open in all directions as they could get wider and richer at depth as is typical in the area."

Highlight intervals are summarized below. Additional full results are provided in Table 2.

Hole No. Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t

Results GRM24-12 66 ° 22.75 25.30 2.55 m 114.96 g/t Including 22.75 23.25 0.50 m 285.00 g/t GRM24-17 45° 6.50 8.00 1.50 m 111.16 g/t Including 6.50 7.00 0.50 m 252.00 g/t

Included are pictures of our highest-grade quartz veins

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10613/222224_c6117145b4d1b92b_001full.jpg

Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10613/222224_c6117145b4d1b92b_002full.jpg

Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10613/222224_c6117145b4d1b92b_003full.jpg

Our land package totals 236 claim cells for approx. 10,000+ acres and is located near the New Gold Rainy River Gold Mine located just 30 kms away with (+8 million Oz.).

Our Phillips Township property hosts a total of eighteen (18) mine shafts and an adit. They include the Combined Mine, Mascotte Mine, Trojan Mine, Boulder Mine, Terrell Mine, OGS Occurrence, Kuluk Occurrence & the Young's Bay Occurrence.

The property has year-round access with a major highway and powerlines crossing the entire length of the property. It also has good local infrastructure, manpower, heavy duty equipment and a hospital with local services nearby. There is also a cell tower in the center of the property and a First Nations drilling contractor located just kms away.

Table 2 Full Results

Hole No. Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Results GRM24-09 66° 25.50 26.00 0.50 m 8.62 g/t GRM24-10 66° 13.50 14.50 1.00 m 8.90 g/t Including 14.00 14.50 0.50 m 14.20 g/t GRM24-11 66° 17.00 19.00 2.00 m 4.79 g/t Including 18.00 19.00 1.00 m 7.61 g/t GRM24-12 66° 22.75 25.30 2.55 m 114.96 g/t Including 22.75 23.25 0.50 m 285.00 g/t GRM24-12A 45° 5.75 6.30 0.55 m 55.04 g/t GRM24-14 45° 6.50 7.50 1.00 m 3.73 g/t GRM24-16 45° 6.00 6.50 0.50 m 1.10 g/t GRM24-17 45° 6.50 8.00 1.50 m 111.16 g/t Including 6.50 7.00 0.50 m 252.00 g/t GRM24-18 45° 12.00 13.00 1.00 m 8.09 g/t Including 12.00 12.50 0.50 m 13.90 g/t

We are also announcing that we are dropping our second property called the Maylac/Hutchison Fulford Project located in Geraldton Ontario and will instead dedicate all of our time and resources to this Phillips Township Gold Property. Please stay tuned for more developments.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Archibald, P.Geo., Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

All sampling completed by Golden Rapture Mining Corporation within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials and a level of duplicate analysis. Surface grab samples from the 2024 summer program were all sent to AGAT Laboratories. AGAT Laboratories conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

About Golden Rapture Mining

Golden Rapture Mining is a well-funded exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential assets located in favorable, established Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of NW Ontario, Canada.

On behalf of the Board

Forward-Looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-Looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

