Trifecta Gold Samples 7.25 g/t Gold from Intrusion-Related System at Rye Project, Yukon and Provides Exploration Update

Sheeted veining discovered within hornfels altered sedimentary rocks flanking a granitic intrusion within the Tombstone Gold Belt.

Outcrop sampling returned up to 7.25 g/t gold with 240 ppm Bismuth and 5.23 ppm Tellurium.

Located near infrastructure 14 km south of the North Canol Highway near Fireweed Metals' Macpass Project.

VANCOUVER, September 5, 2024 - Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG)(OTCQB:TRRFF) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its 2024 exploration program at the Rye Project (the "Project"), which consisted of geological mapping, soil sampling and property-wide airborne LiDAR surveying. The Company successfully identified new areas of mineralization within the Itsi pluton and its surrounding hornfels altered sedimentary rocks.

The Rye Project is situated between two Mid-Cretaceous granitic intrusions in the eastern portion of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. It is well located, only 14 km from the North Canol Highway, 15 km from Fireweed Metals Corp.'s Macpass Project, and 95 km from Snowline Gold Corp.'s Valley Gold Deposit. Mapping focused on characterizing vein densities and collecting structural measurements within and adjacent to the Itsi pluton. Results from vein material collected near this contact are tabulated below.

Sample Description Au (g/t) Bi (ppm) Te (ppm) D007367 Outcrop sample, quartz vein in granodiorite adjacent to mm-scale sheeted veining (~7/metre) 7.25 240 5.23 D007366 Outcrop sample of arsenopyrite-bearing quartz vein from a zone of sheeted veining mm to 2 cm scale (~6/metre) 1.01 242 16.35 D007387 Arsenopyrite vein in outcrop 3.09 372 11.85 D007373 Grab from top of float train at ridge crest 5.85 1080 6.59 D007370 Grab sample, quartz in float with arsenopyrite 2.72 199.5 3.2

Most of the contact between the Itsi intrusion and the hornfelsed metasediments is covered by large talus fields and glacial colluvium. Intense fracturing and veining have been identified in outcrop within the hornfelsed metasediments, adjacent to intrusive contact, as pictured below. These highly prospective areas have not yet been sampled.

Photo 1

Photo 2

Grid soil sampling in the southern portion of the property better defined an area of overlapping anomalous gold, bismuth and tellurium geochemistry that extends through the mapped hornfels altered sediments to the boundary with the Itsi intrusion.

Finally, a LiDAR ("Light Detection and Ranging") survey was completed over the property to help identify structural features and gain a baseline elevation model, which is necessary for establishing an effective 3-D model for future drilling.

Analytical work for the Rye Project was performed by ALS Minerals, with sample preparation in Whitehorse, Yukon and assays and geochemical analyses in North Vancouver, British Columbia. All rock and soil samples were analyzed for gold by fire assay fusion and inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectrometry (Au-ICP21) and 51 other elements by aqua regia digestion and inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy (ME-MS41).

Exploration Update

The Company was awarded Yukon Mineral Exploration Program ("YMEP") grants for Target Evaluation at both the Rye Project and its Lance Project. Under the YMEP, the Yukon Government provides successful applicants funding to support mineral exploration activities for 50% of eligible expenditures to a maximum of $50,000. Work at the Lance Project is complete, and results are being compiled.

Crews and equipment are now demobilized from the Mt. Hinton Project where Trifecta completed a property wide Z-Tipper Electromagnetic (ZTEM) and magnetic survey, road and drill pad construction, mapping, prospecting and soil sampling. Due to equipment issues, drilling at Mt. Hinton was limited to one hole at the 85 vein. Results of this work will be released once assays are received and can be compiled and evaluated.

Tombstone Gold Belt

Extending for more than 1000 km from the Fairbanks district in Alaska eastward across the entire width of Yukon, the Tombstone Gold Belt hosts many large RIRGS mines such as Fort Knox in Alaska (>10 million oz), the recently suspended Eagle mine in Yukon (>4 million oz) and the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine, also in Yukon. Since May 2020 over 17 million additional ounces of gold have been discovered in the Yukon portion of the belt, including Snowline Gold's Tier 1 Valley discovery, Sitka Gold's RC deposit, Banyan Gold's AurMac deposits and Victoria Gold's Raven deposit.

Tombstone Gold Belt systems are characterized by sheeted, auriferous quartz veins forming in the carapace zones of Cretaceous-age plutons. They have a characteristic geochemical signature with a gold-bismuth-tellurium±tungsten core within a broader gold-arsenic halo. The deposits are found within and surrounding the reduced intrusions, and typically exhibit a geophysical signature comprising a magnetic low (ie. reduced) coinciding with at conductivity low. Veining in RIRGS systems is typically zoned with a core of sheeted veins surrounded by more discrete gold-arsenic veins and more distal silver-lead-zinc veins.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Trifecta's Vice President, Jackson Morton, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Trifecta has secured an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton, Rye and 9 other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt where over 17 million ounces of gold have been discovered since May 2020. Initial drilling at the Company's Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. Trifecta's Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corp.'s Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Richard Drechsler"

President and CEO

For further information concerning Trifecta or its various exploration projects please visit www.trifectagold.com or contact:

Corporate Information

Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Richard Drechsler

President, CEO & Director

Tel: (604) 687-2522

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Trifecta Gold Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com