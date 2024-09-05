Magna Mining Provides an Update on Advanced Exploration at the Crean Hill Project and Corporate Update

Sudbury, September 5, 2024 - Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) (OTCQB: MGMNF) (FSE: 8YD) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Advanced Exploration surface bulk sample at the Crean Hill Project in Sudbury, Ontario.

The mining of the surface bulk sample commenced on July 2, 2024, and the final blast was on August 15, 2024. A total of 20,714 tonnes of rock was excavated, crushed and hauled to Glencore Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations' ("Glencore") Strathcona Mill, with the last truck arriving on August 29, 2024. The project was executed on time and to the planned design. Three 8-metre-high benches were extracted from the 109 Footwall Zone, with routine grab samples taken from each truckload that was hauled to the stockpile. Mapping was completed on each bench to identify mineralized trends and structures. This information will be used to better understand this mineralized zone and design mining stopes for the underground portion of the advanced exploration program. The milling of the ore commenced on September 2, 2024, and is scheduled to be completed on September 6, 2024. The bulk sample will be processed separately through the Strathcona Mill with samples taken from various parts of the circuit to evaluate and improve metallurgical performance, enhance recoveries and reconcile against our resource estimate.

Jason Jessup, CEO of Magna Mining commented, "Magna, working with ADLP as the mining contractor and Z'Gamok as our crushing and haulage contractor, have executed the surface bulk sample work on time and on budget, while slightly exceeding our original designed bulk sample tonnage. We observed semi-massive and massive sulphides throughout the sample and initial grab samples are reconciling well to our internal grade estimates. The bulk sample program on site was conducted without any environmental issues or injuries. The next phase of the surface bulk sample is underway as Glencore is processing this material through their mill this week. We will expect to have assays for the bulk sample ready to announce within the next 4 - 6 weeks."

Magna has also initiated dewatering of the underground workings. The current system is temporary while the long-term dewatering system and infrastructure designs are finalized. This initial dewatering will provide data and information to better plan and implement our long-term dewatering strategy.

Image 1: 109 FW Mineralized Bulk Sample Rock Being Hauled Out of the Pit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/222192_161068a974336ad6_002full.jpg

Image 2: Surface Bulk Sample at Crean Hill

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/222192_161068a974336ad6_003full.jpg

Image 3: Bulk Sample Stockpile and Haulage Trucks Leaving the Crean Hill Site

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/222192_161068a974336ad6_004full.jpg

Image 4: Magna Ore Being Processed Through the Floatation Circuit at Strathcona Mill

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/222192_161068a974336ad6_005full.jpg

Corporate Update

The Company announces the departure of Ms. Ann-Marie Finney from her position as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Ms. Finney will remain with the Company as CFO until October 4, 2024.

"Ms. Finney has been a valued member of our executive team since joining the Company in May of 2023", said Jason Jessup, Chief Executive Officer. "On behalf of the Board and our executive team, I want to thank Ms. Finney for her contributions and wish her continued success in her future endeavors."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by David King, M.Sc., P.Geo. Mr. King is the Senior Vice President, Exploration and Geoscience for Magna Mining Inc. and is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining is an exploration and development company focused on nickel, copper and PGM projects in the Sudbury Region of Ontario, Canada. The Company's flagship assets are the past producing Shakespeare and Crean Hill Mines. The Shakespeare Mine is a feasibility stage project which has major permits for the construction of a 4,500 tonne per day open pit mine, processing plant and tailings storage facility and is surrounded by a contiguous 180km2 prospective land package. Crean Hill is a past producing nickel, copper and PGM mine with a technical report dated July 2023. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.magnamining.com).

