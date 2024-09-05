Crestview Exploration Announces Appointment of Dr. Craig J. Mach as New Vice President of Exploration

Vancouver, September 5, 2024 - Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRS) (FSE: CE7) ("Crestview" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Craig J. Mach has joined the company as Vice President of Exploration.

Craig is a very knowledgeable and seasoned geologist with over 35 years of experience in the western US exploring for precious and base metals. He has worked with several major gold mining and exploration companies including Barrick Gold Exploration, Newmont Exploration, and Kinross Gold, and junior mining companies including Queenstake Resources, Victoria Resources, Gold Standard Ventures, and Ares Strategic Mining. His work has focused mainly on generative and early-stage exploration projects. He has also been involved with teams that have made significant gold and silver discoveries in Nevada. Craig has a PhD in Economic Geology from the University of Nevada, Reno, and is a Certified Professional Geologist (12013) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists.

Crestview Exploration Inc's CEO, Chris Wensley, stated, "Craig possesses highly relevant experience, depth of knowledge and skill sets that fit exceedingly well with our exploration plans and aspirations for our outstanding package of prolific properties located in the Tuscarora Mountains, north west of Elko as well as our Cimarron project in the Walker Trend near Tonopah, Nevada. We are very pleased and excited about Craig's addition to our team."

Justin Lowe is stepping down as Vice President of Exploration. The Company would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Lowe and express our appreciation for his 3 years of dedicated and diligent service. We are delighted to have Justin remain as a consulting geologist, continuing to advise and assist when needed and appropriate.

Dr. Mach states, "I am very pleased to join Crestview Exploration. They have a strong management team and excellent properties at Tuscarora and Cimarron. The properties have great potential for successful exploration and discovery."

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 100,000 stock options in respect of this appointment. The incentive stock options granted will vest quarterly over a period of 12 months, are valid for 5 years from the date of the issuance and are exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $ 0.10 per common share.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Chris Wensley"

Chris Wensley, CEO

About Crestview Exploration Inc:

Crestview Exploration is an experienced exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of gold and silver properties located in prolific mining districts of Nevada.

The Tuscarora Complex includes the Rock Creek, Dry Creek, and Falcon claim blocks for a total of 239 claims. The Rock Creek gold project is Crestview's flagship asset, with 72 unpatented lode mining claims wholly owned and controlled by Crestview. The Rock Creek property was acquired in 2017, and the company went public in 2019. Emboldened by the results coming out of Rock Creek, Crestview strategically expanded on the land position with claim staking at Dry Creek (43 claims), and later (September, 2022) with the acquisition of the Falcon silver-gold prospect (124 claims). These three claim blocks are all within close proximity and are targeting similar mineralization and likely the same underlying hydrothermal system. The Tuscarora Complex is situated in a region with proven "world class" gold deposits (including Midas, Jerritt Canyon, Betze-Post, Meikle, and Gold Quarry), where the potential of finding large, high-grade gold-silver deposits is favorable.

The Cimarron project is located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, and is comprised of 31 unpatented lode mining claims, including control of 6 historically producing claims associated with the historic San Antonio mine. The property is located in the prolific Walker-Lane trend, approximately 44 kms south of the "world class" Round Mountain deposit.

