Elevation Gold Received TSX Venture Exchange Approval for Sale of Hercules Property

VANCOUVER, Sept. 5, 2024 - Elevation Gold Mining Corp. (TSXV: ELVT.H) (the "Company" or "Elevation Gold") announces that further to its press release dated September 3, 2024, the Company has received the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the disposition of its Hercules Property.
About Elevation Gold Mining Corporation
Elevation Gold is a publicly listed gold and silver producer, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties located in the United States. Elevation Gold's common shares are currently listed on the Exchange's NEX Board in Canada under the ticker symbol ELVT.H. The Company's principal operation is the 100% owned Moss Mine in the Mohave County of Arizona.
Contact For Further Information, please contact: Tim J. Swendseid, Chief Executive Officer, Elevation Gold Mining Corporation, E: tim@elvtgold.com, W: www.elevationgold.com
