Liberty Gold Identifies an Outcropping High-Grade Antimony System at the Antimony Ridge Prospect, Goldstrike Oxide Gold Project, Southwest Utah

VANCOUVER, Sept. 05, 2024 - Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD; OTCQX:LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the identification of a high-grade antimony ("Sb") mineralizing system that outcrops along the eastern extension of the Goldstrike Oxide Gold deposit ("Goldstrike"), Southwest, Utah.



The Company has completed a staking program to the east of the main Goldstrike claim block to include all areas with potential for this mineralized system. Approximately 3.2 square kilometers of new ground has been acquired. See Figure 2 below.

The Antimony Ridge prospect is a known gold mineralized zone that was left under-explored by Liberty Gold due to its focus on drilling out the main oxide gold discovery area to the west at Goldstrike. Recent recognition of antimony as a critical mineral in the USA prompted the Company to re-assess its historic metals databases and the significant potential of the Antimony Ridge mineralization was identified. Additionally, elevated antimony levels were noted in drill hole assays on the Goldstrike Oxide deposit, up to 650 parts per million (0.065%) Sb.

The mineralization at Antimony Ridge occurs as exceptionally large, bladed to massive stibiconite in a jasperoid breccia with gold. Stibiconite, (Sb 3 O 6 [OH]), is an antimony oxide formed from the in-situ oxidation of stibnite (Sb 2 S 3 ), the primary antimony sulfide mineral. See images in Figure 1 below:

FIGURE 1: STIBICONITE CRYSTALS





The stibiconite occurs in a large, bedding-parallel jasperoid breccia with a sampled strike length of 450 meters ("m"). This mineral contact has been identified at multiple locations throughout the property and current field work has identified additional zones of antimony mineralization along fault offsets of this contact.

Limited gold-focused surface sampling by the Company in 2015, followed the exposed jasperoid breccia body and identified surface antimony values up to 2.2% Sb, with gold grades up to 0.85 grams per tonne. The apparent thickness of the mineralized zone is up to 12 m, and it remains open along the east-west strike and down dip to the north. The jasperoid can be traced along this contact for more than 2 kilometres and there is no record of any exploration drilling along the mineralized jasperoid zone in this eastern area.

The Antimony Ridge mineralization occurs higher in the stratigraphy than at the main gold zone, along an easily traceable contact, which is currently being mapped & sampled within these newly acquired lands.

Historic records indicate small-scale production of 10 tons of antimony ore in the 1970s from the Lejaiv Unite Mine located on Antimony Ridge. Material was mined from two small open pits. Anecdotal evidence indicates the material mined was stibnite ore and contained 10% Sb.

Cal Everett, CEO and Director commented, "It is the nature of the exploration business to find what you were not looking for in plain sight, simply due to retention of archives that suddenly become relevant."

FIGURE 2: GOLDSTRIKE NEW CLAIMS STAKING MAP





QUALIFIED PERSON

Peter Shabestari, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration, Liberty Gold, is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in the release is accurate.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring for and developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining.?This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah.?We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios.?

For more information, visit libertygold.ca or contact:

Susie Bell, Manager, Investor Relations

Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677

info@libertygold.ca

