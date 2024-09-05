Rumble Resources Completes Phase I Exploration Work at Woolford Creek Silver-Gold Project

Vancouver, September 5, 2024 - Rumble Resources Inc. (CSE: RB) ("Rumble" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Phase I exploration program on its Woolford Creek Property (the "Property") located in the Adams Plateau region of the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia.

Program Summary:

Rumble's exploration team investigated the quartz veins of the Nik East showing where a notable 2020 sample assayed 10.4 grams per tonne gold. Four channels were cut through Nik East quartz veins to collect six channel samples, along with two grab samples from the extremities of the veins. The quartz veins were found to be 12.5 feet (3.8 meters) thick, with variable thickness along the strike, characterized by white, rusty, and vuggy quartz with sulfide spots and country rock clasts. The roadside mapping along this section was extended north to the claim boundary, revealing additional quartz veins, which were also sampled.

A 40- to 50-meter wide phyllite outcrop southeast of the Nik East Showing, featuring numerous quartz veins, was studied. Eleven representative chip samples were collected from these veins.

A new 20- to 22-foot (6.1- to 6.7-meter) wide oxidized zone was identified with disseminated lead content, associated with a 60 to 70 feet (18.29 to 21.33 meter) wide volcanic dyke.

A total of 55 soil and 59 rock samples (grab, channel, and chip) were collected. All 59 rock samples and 19 soil samples were sent to ALS Labs for assaying, with 15 rock samples selected for gold assays using fire assays.

The northern claims (#1077968 and #1077619) were inaccessible due to snow cover.

The ground geophysical survey, including magnetic and VLF, was completed across two grids (West and East), with a total of 563 measurements collected.

Assay Highlights:

Silver values ranged from 0.01 ppm to 3.23 ppm, with notable samples exceeding 1.0 ppm.

Gold values were generally low, with eight samples above 0.2 ppm and one sample at 0.73 ppm.

Copper values varied from 0.9 ppm to 2,120 ppm, with several samples exceeding 1,000 ppm.

Geophysical surveys identified two significant targets: Target (A) on the West Grid with high magnetic gradients and EM conductivity, and Target (B) on the East Grid interpreted as a sulphide-bearing lithological contact (see Figures below).

Qualified Person

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Sample Preparation, Analysis and Security

Rock samples for 2024 exploration program were collected in the field by placing 0.3 to 2 kilograms of material in a heavy grade plastic sample bag with the sample number written with permanent marker. Each sample bag was then sealed with a plastic cable tie and samples were transported back to the Chase, British Columbia base station at the end of each day. Rock samples were recorded as to location (UTM -NAD 83), sample type (grab, composite grab, chip, etc.), exposure type (outcrop, rubblecrop, float, etc.). Additionally, lithology, colour, texture, and grain size were described. Sample locations were determined by hand-held GPS set to report locations in UTM coordinates using the North American Datum established in 1983 (NAD 83) Zone 11N. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices, and delivered to ALS Laboratories, 2103 Dollarton Hwy, North Vancouver, BC V7H 0A7 for sample preparation and analysis.

ALS Laboratories is an independent group of laboratories accredited under both ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 for specific registered tests. Sample analysis packages used for 2024 samples was: Au-ICP21 (Au 30g FA ICP-AES finish -ICP - AES), and ME-MS41 (Ultra Trace Aqua Regia ICP-MS).

About Rumble Resources Inc.

Rumble Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC. and holds options over the Woolford Creek Property located in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada.

About the Woolford Creek Property

The Property consists of eight contiguous mining claims claims covering approximately 4,414.02 hectares area in Adams Plateau, Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada. The Property is in Adams plateau in the north of Squilax which is a settlement on the northeast shore of Little Shuswap Lake in British Columbia. The Trans-Canada Highway runs Just 2km east of the village Squilax and provides access to the nearby town of Chase (12.5km west) and city of Kamloops (69 km west). Geologically, the Property area comprises of a Paleozoic sequence of metasedimentary and metavolcanic rocks, Devonian orthogneiss, mid-Cretaceous granitic rocks, Early Tertiary quartz feldspar porphyry, basalt and lamprophyre dykes, Eocene sedimentary and volcanic rocks, and Miocene Plateau lavas.

