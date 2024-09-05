Silver Storm Mining Ltd. to Participate at the 2024 Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. ("Silver Storm" or the "Company") (TSX.V: SVRS | OTCQB: SVRSF | FSE: SVR) is pleased to announce it will be attending the 2024 Precious Metals Summit (the "Summit") in Beaver Creek, CO being held September 10-13, 2024.

The Summit is the world's leading independent investment conference dedicated to explorers, developers, and emerging producers of gold, silver, and platinum group metals. This exclusive, invitation-only event will gather institutional investors, sell-side representatives, and corporate executives from senior precious metals companies, alongside nearly 200 carefully selected, high-potential issuers from the global mining and mineral exploration sectors.

Greg McKenzie of Silver Storm Mining Ltd. will be presenting on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 3:00 p.m. (MT) in Room 2 on the Company's recent achievements and outlining its future planned activities. This presentation offers an excellent opportunity to gain insights into Silver Storm's strategic direction. During the Summit, the Company's management team will also be available for meetings with investors and conference attendees.

Event: 2024 Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek Conference

Date: September 10-13, 2024

Corporate Presentation: Tuesday, Sep 10 at 3:00-3:15 PM (MT) in Room 2

Location: Beaver Creek Resort, Beaver Creek, CO

Registration: Invitation Only

About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Silver Storm recently completed the acquisition of 100% of the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation which is comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill as well as five underground mines and an open pit that collectively produced 34.3 million silver-equivalent ounces between 2005 and 2019. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca.

