Perseus increases investment in Predictive to 19.9%

01:05 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

Perth, Sept. 06, 2024 -

Perseus Mining Ltd. (ASX/TSX:PRU) (Perseus or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has increased its relevant interest in the issued shares of Predictive Discovery Limited (ASX:PDI) (Predictive) to 19.9%.

As part of funding the acquisition of this increased stake in Predictive, Perseus has applied the proceeds raised from the unwinding of its previously announced cash settled equity swap position in Predictive1.

Further details of Perseus's interests in Predictive will be set out in a Form 604 Notice of Change of Substantial Interest to be released on the ASX platform.

Subject to there being no actual or proposed material change in the shareholding of Predictive (including a change of control proposal) or the actions of Predictive, Perseus has no current intention to acquire control or make a takeover offer for Predictive.

This market announcement was authorised for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.

1 See Perseus announcement titled "Perseus Makes Strategic Investment in Predictive" dated 14 August 2024.



