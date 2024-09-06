Founders Metals Exercises Right to Acquire 51% of the Antino Gold Project

Vancouver, September 6, 2024 - Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) (FSE: 9DL0) ("Founders" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the exercise of its right to acquire 51% of the Antino Gold Project ("Antino" or "Project") in southeastern Suriname. In addition, the Company has amended and restated the option agreement (the "Amended and Restated Option") with Nana Resources N.V. ("Nana") on the Project.

"Exercising our right to acquire 51% of Antino alongside the restated option agreement is a major milestone for Founders and a critical step in advancing and derisking the project," commented President and CEO, Colin Padget. "The restated agreement adds clarity and removes the mineral resource estimate and subsequent preliminary economic assessment conditions for completing Option 1 and Option 2, respectively. For Founders, the changes simplify and potentially accelerate our timeline through the next earn-in stage. We are particularly excited to strengthen our partnership with Nana Resources towards our mutual goal of developing Antino into a world-class deposit."

Exploration Note

The Company is actively drilling in three locations on the Project; Upper Antino, Buese, and Lower Antino. Upper Antino drilling continues to test the northward extension of parallel mineralization into the Cupcake area with drill results expected shortly. Ongoing phase 1 drilling at Buese tests bulk-tonnage and high-grade shear hosted gold mineralization, and is nearly complete with results expected soon after the upcoming Upper Antino release. Drilling at Lower Antino has commenced. For details on Lower Antino and other prospective areas on the Project, refer to the Company's August 26, 2024 news release.

Amended and Restated Option Agreement

On March 21, 2023, Founders assumed the option agreement (the "Option Agreement") between Nana as optionor and Orea Mining Corp. ("Orea") dated March 16, 2022 with its subsequent amendments by way of an assignment agreement dated October 19, 2022 (the "Assignment Agreement"). Under the Assignment Agreement, Orea assigned its rights and interests in the Option Agreement to Founders. As a result, Founders assumed all of Orea's rights and obligations, giving Founders an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Project, as previously disclosed by the Company. Upon satisfying Option conditions, Nana and Founders will form a joint venture in accordance with the Shareholders Agreement, which provides Founders with a potential pathway to increased ownership.

The Amended and Restated Option dated August 27, 2024, updates the Option Agreement with the correct parties' names and includes previous and new amendments to clarify the terms for exercising the option to gain interests in the Project in three stages as outlined below. Key changes include the removal of a 43-101 Resource requirement in Option 1 and the removal of a Preliminary Economic Assessment in Option 2. As noted above, the Company is now in the process of completing the exercise of Option 1 to acquire 51% ownership of the Project as described below.

Option 1 - 51% Ownership

Option to acquire an initial 51% interest in Antino within three years of a "Commencement Date" of September 18, 2023 by:

making cash payments totaling $1,650,000 USD (of which $550,000 has been paid);

incurring $6,000,000 USD in exploration expenses (complete); and

issuing 1,615,000 common shares ("Shares") of the Company (of which 475,000 Shares have already been issued)

Option 2 - Additional 19% for a total of 70% Ownership

Option to acquire an additional 19% interest in the Project, for a total of 70%, within two years of completion of the Option 1 stage by:

making cash payments totalling $1,500,000 USD;

incurring $10,000,000 USD in exploration expenses;

issuing 95,000 Shares; and

completing and delivering to Nana, a concept study similar to a preliminary economic assessment of the Project by an independent qualified professional.

Upon completion of Option 2, Founders may either proceed with Option 3 or decline and immediately enter a joint venture with Nana, which would otherwise begin after Option 3 is complete.

Option 3 - Additional 5% for a total of 75% Ownership

Option to acquire an additional 5% of the Project, for a total of 75%, within three years of completion of the Option 2 by:

incurring a minimum of $10,000,000 USD in exploration expenses; and

completing a bankable feasibility study on the Project by an independent qualified professional.

The Amended and Restated Option is subject to the policies and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Founders Metals Inc.

Founders Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on advancing the Antino Gold Project located in Suriname, South America, in the heart of the Guiana Shield. Antino is 20,000 hectares and has produced over 500,000 ounces of gold from surface and alluvial mining to date1. The Company drilled 10,000 metres in 2023 and is fully financed for drilling in 2024.

12022 Technical Report - Antino Project; Suriname, South America. K. Raffle, BSc, P. Geo & Rock Lefrançois, BSc, P.Geo. (a copy is available on the Company's website and is also filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca).

