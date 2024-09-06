Besra Gold Announces Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Melbourne, September 6, 2024 - In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.1 Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) (Besra or the Company) advises that it has today appointed Mr Michael Higginson (who is independent of Quantum Metal Recovery Inc - Besra's largest CDI holder) as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Since Mr Higginson's appointment as Company Secretary of Besra on 3 Aprill 2023, he has proven himself to be an exceptional and irreplaceable member of the Besra team and a tireless contributor. As such, the Besra Board welcomes Mr Higginson as a Non-Executive Director.

In addition to his newly appointed Non-Executive Director role, Mr Higginson will continue with his role as Besra's Company Secretary.

Mr Higginson has a Bachelor of Business degree from Edith Cowan University, majoring in both Finance and Administration and has over the last 36 years been providing his services, as a professional director and company secretary, to a number of Australian and international listed public companies.

Commencing in 1985, Mr Higginson was an Executive Officer with the Australian Associated Stock Exchanges - Perth (now the ASX) and since his departure in 1987 has accumulated extensive knowledge and hands on practical experience in the operations and activities of mineral exploration, mining and mining project development companies, spanning a range of commodities.

Mr Higginson's extensive experience in public company administration includes the ASX Listing Rules, the Corporations Act, capital raisings, public company listings, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, financial reporting and due diligence.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board.

