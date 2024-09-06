Eric Sprott Announces Voting Support Agreement for Cunningham Mining Ltd.'s Proposed Acquisition of American Creek Resources Ltd

Toronto, September 6, 2024 - Further to the press release of American Creek Resources Ltd. dated today, Eric Sprott announces that 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a company which Mr. Sprott beneficially owns, has entered into a support and voting agreement with Cunningham Mining Ltd. in connection with Cunningham Mining's proposed acquisition (Transaction) of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of American Creek (Shares). Under the terms of the arrangement agreement dated September 5, 2024 between American Creek and Cunningham Mining, holders of Shares will receive $0.43 per Share in an all-cash transaction.

Mr. Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario, holds 65,000,000 Shares representing approximately 14.5% of the outstanding Shares.

Mr. Sprott holds the Shares for investment purposes and to support the Transaction and, depending on market or other conditions, may acquire additional securities of American Creek. If the Transaction does not proceed and/or the support and voting agreement is terminated, Mr. Sprott may acquire additional securities of American Creek including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

