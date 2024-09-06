Gold'n Futures Announces Failure To File Cease Trade Order And Continutation To British Columbia

VANCOUVER, September 6, 2024 - Gold\'n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (OTC: GFTRF) (the "Company" or "Gold'n Futures") announced that the Ontario Securities Commission (''OSC'') has issued a failure-to-file cease trade order (''FFCTO'') relating to the trading of the Company's common shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange due to the Company not filing the interim financial statements, MD&A and related CFO and CEO certificates for the period ended June 30, 2024 (the "Interim Documentation"). This FFCTO is effective September 5, 2024 and will continue until revoked by the OSC.

The Company is diligently working on preparing the Interim Documentation and expects to file the Interim Documentation as soon as they have been finalized. The Company will provide further updates once the Interim Documentation has been filed.

The Company also announced that pursuant to the Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting of the Company held on August 15, 2024, the Company has continued to the Province of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) from the Province of Ontario under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).

About Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp.

Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M) (OTC: GFTRF) is a mineral exploration company with two advanced Canadian gold projects. The Hercules Gold Project is 195 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario in the Beardmore - Geraldton gold mining camp. It is 54 km north west of Equinox Gold's Greenstone gold mine that reportedly boasts 5.5 million ounces of Proven and Probable Reserves (https://www.equinoxgold.com/growth-projects/greenstone-project/). The Hercules Property consists of 425 contiguous claims (11,370 ha). From the historical and its current work, the Company has built a comprehensive database and model and is preparing a new Mineral Resource Estimate based upon current and historical drilling totalling the order of 537 holes comprising 114,000 m of core.

Gold'n Futures is conducting programs to expand its gold resources and to develop viable gold mining operations through the application of extensive geological experience and knowledge combined with advanced technologies and computer modeling.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the successful issuance of the common shares and the extinguishment of the debt. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and includes those risks described in the Company's Listing Statement dated August 19, 2020 and the Company's management's discussion & analysis for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, copies of which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

