Intrepid Metals Appoints Ken Engquist as CEO

Vancouver, September 9, 2024 - Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR) (OTCQB: IMTCF) ("Intrepid" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in a strategic move to drive continued growth, the Company has appointed Mr. Ken Engquist as the new Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). Intrepid's CEO of the last two years, Mr. Ken Brophy, has transitioned into the role of President and Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of Intrepid.

"We are very fortunate to have Ken Engquist join us as our new CEO, adding his extensive experience and visionary leadership to our team," said Mark Morabito, Chairman of Intrepid. "As we advance our exciting portfolio of Arizona-based projects, having someone with Ken's technical and executive experience from Western Copper and Gold, First Mining Gold, Nevsun, Rio Tinto and several others will be invaluable. I look forward to working with Ken as we continue to make significant strides in growing our Company."

"I am honoured to join Intrepid as the CEO," said Ken Engquist, CEO of Intrepid. "This is an exciting time for the Company, and I look forward to working closely with Mark, Ken Brophy and the rest of the Intrepid team as we build on the success they've already achieved. Together, we will continue to add value for our shareholders and continue to move our projects in Arizona forward."

"It has been a busy and successful two years as we assembled our impressive project portfolio and executed a successful initial drill campaign at our Corral Copper project," said Ken Brophy. "It is now time we build out our dedicated corporate team and I look forward to working with Ken to achieve the common goals of continued growth and delivering value to shareholders."

Mr. Engquist brings over 30 years of leadership and extensive development experience overseeing the de-risking and advancement of numerous mining projects from early-stage exploration through start-up and operations of surface and underground mines located in various jurisdictions all over the world. He has extensive experience in a wide range of indigenous and community relations and government relations and an in-depth technical knowledge and understanding of project evaluation, market sensitivities, economics, and strategic drivers.

Mr. Engquist has led operations, technical studies, work programs, permitting, and stakeholder relations most recently as COO of Western Copper and Gold ("WRN") following a similar role at First Mining Gold ("FF"). He is experienced in negotiation and financing structures, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnership agreements. Some recent development projects of his include WRN's Casino project in the Yukon and FF's Springpole gold project, South32's Hermosa zinc project, and Zijin Mining's Timok copper project in Serbia. Mr. Engquist also led various other projects within Oxygen Capital's managed group of companies where he was responsible for advancing a portfolio of assets through various stages of development and into the start of production. He's previously held key management roles on large capital projects and operations within AngloGold Ashanti and Rio Tinto. Mr. Engquist serves as a Director on Silver One Resources and has served on the board of several other public and private organizations. He holds a B.Sc. in Engineering from Michigan Technological University.

Effective September 11, 2024, the Company will make a grant of 325,000 stock options to Mr. Engquist at an exercise price equal to the closing market price of the Company's common shares on the day prior to the date of grant, and with vesting periods to be determined by the Company subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan.

Intrepid Metals Corp. is a Canadian company focused on exploring for high-grade essential metals such as copper, silver, lead, and zinc mineral projects in proximity to established mining jurisdictions in southeastern Arizona, USA. The Company has acquired or has agreements to acquire several drill ready projects, including the Corral Copper Project (a district scale advanced exploration and development opportunity with significant shallow historical drill results), the Tombstone South Project (within the historical Tombstone mining district with geological similarities to the Taylor Deposit, which was purchased for $1.3B in 2018, though mineralization at the Taylor Deposit is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at the Tombstone South Project) both of which are located in Cochise County, Arizona and the Mesa Well Project (located in the Laramide Copper Porphyry Belt in Arizona). Intrepid has assembled an exceptional team with considerable experience with exploration, developing, and permitting new projects within North America. Intrepid is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol "INTR" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "IMTCF". For more information, visit www.intrepidmetals.com.

