Vizsla Copper Intersects 1.09% Cueq Over 95m Within A Broader Zone Of 0.77% Cueq Over 177.3m At Woodjam

VANCOUVER, Sept. 9, 2024 - Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E0) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report analytical results from drill holes completed at the Southeast deposit during the summer core drilling program on the Woodjam project (the "Woodjam Project" or "Woodjam") in central BC (Figure 1). The Woodjam project is home to several porphyry-related copper and gold deposits, including the Southeast and Deerhorn deposits.

HIGHLIGHTS

Drill hole SE24-122 intersected 177.3m @ 0.56% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au (0.77% Cueq) from 65.0m (>0.2% Cu), including a higher-grade subinterval of 95.0m @ 0.75% Cu, 0.46 g/t Au (1.09% Cueq) from 65.0m (>0.4% Cu).

Drill hole SE24-121 intersected 210.2m @ 0.35% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au (0.42% Cueq) from 63.1m (>0.2% Cu), including a higher-grade subinterval of 51.6m @ 0.52% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au (0.64% Cueq) from 63.1m (>0.4% Cu).

Both drill holes were completed in an area of higher-grade gold mineralization and thinner overburden, which will be helpful in various development scenarios being considered.

"These results are a reminder that mineralization at Woodjam includes zones of strong copper and gold grades," commented Craig Parry, Executive Chairman. "Our flagship asset continues to deliver exceptional drilling results."

"This southern portion of the Southeast deposit is characterized by high gold and copper grades and relatively thin unconsolidated cover" commented Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration. "Our drilling results demonstrate that there is room to improve on the mineralization outlined in historical estimates."

The Drill Holes

Both drill holes SE24-121 and SE24-122 were completed on the south side of the Southeast deposit, in an area known to have relatively high gold grades and relatively thin overburden cover (Figures 2 and 3). The drill holes successfully intersected long intervals of high-grade porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization within potassically altered monzonite of the late Triassic/Early Jurassic Takomkane batholith. The intersections in both of the drill holes are relatively shallow and begin at the top of the bedrock beneath unconsolidated glacial till. High-grade starter pits in this area could have a significant impact on project economics going forward.

Drill hole SE24-122 intersected 177.3m @ 0.56% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au (0.77% Cueq) from 65.0m (>0.2% Cu), including a higher-grade subinterval of 95.0m @ 0.75% Cu, 0.46 g/t Au (1.09% Cueq) from 65.0m (>0.4% Cu). Drill hole SE24-121 intersected 210.2m @ 0.35% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au (0.42% Cueq) from 63.1m (>0.2% Cu), including a higher-grade subinterval of 51.6m @ 0.52% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au (0.64% Cueq) from 63.1m (>0.4% Cu). A summary of all intersections in the 2024 summer drilling program is provided in Table 1.

Table 1 - Woodjam and Redgold 2024 Drilling Summary

Hole-ID Area Cutoff Significant Intersections2, 3





From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Cueq (%) Aueq (g/t) DH24-119 Deerhorn

Abandoned Before Target







DH24-1201 Deerhorn 0.2 g/t Au 191.0 277.0 86.0 0.18 0.91 0.84 1.16 includes

0.5 g/t Au 208.5 277.0 68.5 0.18 1.07 0.96 1.32 SE24-121 Southeast 0.2% Cu 63.1 273.3 210.2 0.35 0.09 0.42 0.57 includes

0.4% Cu 63.1 114.7 51.6 0.52 0.16 0.64 0.87 SE24-122 Southeast 0.2% Cu 65.0 242.3 177.3 0.56 0.29 0.77 1.06 includes

0.4% Cu 65.0 160.0 95.0 0.75 0.46 1.09 1.49 TF24-123 Three Firs

Analytical Results are Pending







TF24-124 Three Firs

Analytical Results are Pending







DH24-125 Deerhorn

Analytical Results are Pending







RG24-15 Redgold

Analytical Results are Pending







RG24-16 Redgold

Analytical Results are Pending





























Notes: 1. Previously disclosed and included here for completeness. 2. Composite intervals are calculated above noted cutoffs and may include a maximum of 10m of internal waste. 3. Copper and gold equivalent values are based on metal prices of $4.00/lb Cu and $2,000/oz Au



The Next Steps

The core drilling program at the Woodjam and contiguous Redgold projects is ongoing and has been expanded to 10 drill holes (4,000m) from an initially planned 8 drill holes (3,200m). A total of eight drill holes have been completed to date (at Deerhorn, Southeast and Three Firs, plus Redgold). The remaining two will be completed at Redgold and Three Firs. Additional analytical results will be released as they are received.

Sampling, Chain of Custody, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of Vizsla's geologists and the chain of custody from the sampling facility in Horsefly to the sample preparation facility, ALS Laboratories in Kamloops, BC, was continuously monitored.

Core samples were taken as ½ core, from a minimum of 0.3 m to a maximum of 2 m core length to account for lithological or alteration boundaries. Samples were then crushed, pulverised and sample pulps were analysed using industry standard analytical methods including a 4-Acid, ICP-MS multielement package (ALS code ME-MS61) and an ICP-AES method for high-grade copper samples (ALS code ME-OG62). Gold was analysed using a 30 g aliquot by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish (ALS code Au-ICP21).

Certified reference material was inserted every 10th sample. Coarse blank was inserted every 20th sample. For approximately 2.5% of core samples, the remaining ½ core was taken as a field duplicate. For 2.5% of core samples a preparation duplicate is taken after coarse crushing is complete at the laboratory.

In addition to Vizsla's QA/QC program, additional blanks, reference materials and duplicates were inserted by ALS according to their internal procedures. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results.

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia. It has three additional copper properties: Poplar, Copperview, and Redgold, all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg, P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: obtaining required regulator approvals for the Copperview Acquisition and the RG Copper Acquisition; satisfying the requirements of the Underlying Option Agreement; the exploration and development of the Woodjam Project, Redgold Project and Copperview Project; and the Company's growth and business strategies.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.