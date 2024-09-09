FE Battery Metals Receives Exploration Permit for the Augustus Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, September 9, 2024 - FE Battery Metals Ltd. (CSE:FE) ("FE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the required exploration work permit from Quebec's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts, MRNF). The Company successfully held information meetings with the local municipality and First Nations communities to provide updates on the 2024 work program. Following these consultations, the work permit was officially issued.

The Company is also pleased to announce the commencement of the 2024 exploration program at the Augustus Lithium Property. This program will include trenching, stripping, and channel sampling focused on lithium anomalies identified through 2023 soil sampling efforts. Additionally, new soil sampling grids will be established on the Property to identify further lithium exploration targets. The field crew will mobilize to the project in the by mid-September 2024.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

New Exploration Permitting Requirements in Quebec

In Quebec, beginning on May 6, 2024, an authorization (ATI) from the Quebec Mining Ministry, the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF), will be required before conducting impact-causing exploration work. The following impact-causing exploration work (ATI) is now subject to the new exploration permitting requirement: (1) work carried out using hydraulic machinery or explosives, in particular (a) excavating in overburden, (b) rock stripping, (c) bulk sampling, (d) overburden or bedrock drilling, or (e) seismic refraction geophysical surveys; or (2) work carried out using a hydraulic pump for gold mining purposes. The MRNF has indicated that an ATI is not required for low-impact on-site exploration work, exploration work on land covered by a mining concession or a mining lease, exploration within a tailings area, or underground exploration.

The MRNF will issue an ATI where a proponent satisfies the following conditions: (i) it has gathered and responded to the questions, requests and comments of the concerned municipalities and Indigenous communities; and (ii) it files a completed application form. The application form includes information required under the Regulation, in particular the identification of the zone of interest where the impact-causing exploration work will be carried out, the duration of the work, and a report on the exchanges with the applicable municipalities and Indigenous communities.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% interest in Augustus Lithium Property in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property consists of over 750 mining claims covering a total area of over 15,000 hectares located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or on map sheets 32C/05 and 32D08. The Property claims are spread in several claim blocks optioned from different vendors. The Company has prepared a work plan on the property to continue to advance its exploration efforts with further surface work and diamond drilling

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

FE BATTERY METALS LTD.

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha

CEO & Director

For further information, please contact the Company at: gsangha@febatterymetals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

SOURCE: FE Battery Metals Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com