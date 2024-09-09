Doubleview Announces Filing of The NI 43-101 Technical Report of Its Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Vancouver, September 9, 2024 - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: A1W038) ("Doubleview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed and will be filing today, on SEDAR+, an independent Technical Report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards of disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") in support of the Company's first Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE - V1") of its 100% owned Hat Project, as announced on July 25, 2024.

The Report is titled: "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate on the Hat Project, Atlin Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada", dated August 30, 2024, and has an effective date of July 17, 2024. There are no material differences in the Report from the results disclosed in Doubleview's news release dated July 25, 2024.

The Technical Report was authored by William J. Lewis, B.Sc., P.Geo, and Chitrali Sarkar, M.Sc., P.Geo, of Micon International Limited, and EUR ING Andrew Carter B.Sc., CEng., MIMMM QMR, MSAIMM, SME of Tetra Tech Limited.

Highlights of the reported Mineral Resource Estimate:

Micon International Limited authored the MRE and fulfilled the criteria for an MRE to meet the definition of potentially economic extraction.





An indicated resource of 150 million tonnes (Mt) and an inferred resource of 477 Mt at 0.2% copper equivalent ("CuEq**") cut-off grade* or





An indicated resource of 1.353 billion pounds (Blb) of CuEq at 0.408% CuEq, which includes 733 Mlb of copper, 28 Mlb of cobalt, 929 thousand ounces of gold and 2 million ounces of silver and





An inferred resource of 3.619 Blb of CuEq at 0.344% CuEq cut-off grade, which includes 1.945 Blb of copper, 91 Mlb of cobalt, 2.328 million ounces of gold and 7.575 million ounces of silver.

Scandium Potential:

The scandium potential for the Hat Deposit is estimated to be 300 to 500 million tonnes at an average grade of 40 ppm (0.004%) Sc2O3.

For more detailed information on the mineral resource estimate and scandium potential, please see the Company's news release dated July 25, 2024.

* Parameters used to calculate cut-off grade:

Au price US$/oz: 1,900; Ag price US$/oz: 24; Cu price US$/lb: 4; Co price US$/lb: 22; Au recovery: 89.0%; Ag recovery: 68.0%; Cu recovery: 84.0%; Co recovery: 78.0%; Mining cost US$/t (OP): 2.5; Processing Cost US$/t: 6; G&A Cost US$/t: 2

** Copper Equivalent Calculation

CuEq in % = ([Ag grade in ppm] *24*0.68/31.1035 + [Au grade in ppm] *1900*.89/31.1035 + 0.0001* [Co grade in ppm] *22*0.78*22.0462 + 0.0001* [Cu grade in ppm] *4*0.84*22.0462)/(4*22.0462*0.84). Scandium is not part of the copper equivalent calculation.

Mr. Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO of the Company, commented, "With the filing of the Report, Doubleview is closing its first chapter on the Hat Project. As we are continuing to work on the project, our focus is now on the next development steps. The Hat Project is becoming important critical minerals resource project for the province of British Columbia and Canada."

Qualified Person

William Lewis P.Geo., and Chitrali Sarkar M.Sc., P.Geo., of Micon are the QPs responsible for the MRE and have reviewed and approved the technical disclosure relating to this news release. Mr. Lewis and Ms. Sarkar are independent of Doubleview.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), (OTCQB: DBLVF), (FSE: A1W038), (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risks.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

