MAX Power to Launch Exploration Program at Rider Natural Hydrogen Project in Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, Sept. 09, 2024 - MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) ("MAX Power" or the "Company") is entering the exploration phase at Canada's largest Natural Hydrogen land package in Saskatchewan with the engagement of Petro-Find Geochem Ltd. ("Petro-Find") to carry out an extensive soil gas sampling program across key initial targets at the Rider Project featuring dozens of historical hydrogen showings from old wells.



Highlights:

Saskatoon-based Petro-Find is a soil gas sampling leader in Western Canada and has developed a proprietary system that captures highly accurate readings for hydrogen from specialized gas probes driven into soils;

The proprietary sampling methods will give crews on the ground real time data and maximum flexibility to cover large areas with increased density of sampling where warranted;

Samples will be processed at Petro-Find's lab in Saskatoon for rapid analysis. The program is expected to commence upon harvesting of crops in southeast Saskatchewan.



Mr. Denis Brière, MAX Power Special Advisor who has written the world's only NI-51-101 report for a naturally occurring accumulation of hydrogen gas (original discovery in Mali), commented: "The Rider Project is in the top category of Natural Hydrogen projects in the world in my view. With a policy framework in place for Natural Hydrogen exploration and development at Rider, MAX Power has a unique opportunity to make Western Canada the launch pad for an important new low-cost, low-emissions energy source in North America."

Mr. Neil McMillan, Senior Strategic Advisor to MAX Power and former Chairman of Cameco, added: "Saskatchewan is famous for its rich resources including oil and gas, uranium and potash - we even have one of Canada's premier gold mines. We are in an enviable position with first mover MAX Power to do something very big with respect to Natural Hydrogen that could resonate around the world."

Sampling Method and Parameters

Petro-Find will take soil samples spaced approximately 400 metres apart during this first phase exploration program. When the sample results are received, they will be contoured to map out initial anomalies. Areas of most interest can be followed up with future infill sampling programs to further refine Natural Hydrogen targets in soils.

Figure 1: Map showing the location of MAX Power's Natural Hydrogen Permit Applications





Engagement of Enki GeoSolutions

MAX Power is pleased to report that it has directly engaged Enki GeoSolutions of Montreal for Natural Hydrogen consulting services. Mr. Stephan Séjourné is the CEO of Enki GeoSolutions and in conjunction with the consulting engagement will relinquish the title/role of "Scientific Advisor" to MAX Power (refer to June 28, 2024 news release).

Mr. Séjourné has a long track record of coordinating or participating in multi-client industrial projects and multi-disciplinary academic or governmental projects in a variety of geological environments. Mr. Séjourné is an Adjunct Professor at Quebec's Institut de la recherche scientifique (INRS-ETE, Quebec City). Please note that Mr. Séjourné's position at the INRS-ETE was mislabelled as "Associate Professor" in the June 28, 2024 news release.

Stock Option grant

The Company announces the granting of an aggregate of 300,000 stock options to consultants of the company with an exercise price of 38 cents per share and will expire after two years and shall vest immediately. The stock options are subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke, P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat., and Director for MAX Power Mining Corp. Mr. Clarke is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About MAX Power Mining

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America's shift to decarbonization. MAX Power is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector, through strategic alliances with Calgary-based Chapman Hydrogen & Petroleum Engineering Ltd., and European-based Larin Engineering HHC. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a recent diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions



This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, and any legislation specifically relating to natural hydrogen, exploration and acquisition of natural hydrogen properties; ability to locate, discover and/or extract natural hydrogen from the subsurface; commentary as it relates to the opportune timing to carry out natural hydrogen exploration; and any anticipated increasing demand for natural hydrogen; any results and updates thereto as it relates to any future drill program, and the funding of that program; and upcoming press releases by the Company. The Company has filed permit applications to the Saskatchewan government and there are no assurances that all or any of the permit applications will be accepted or granted to the Company. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. They are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "interpreted", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "suggests", "often", "target", "future", "likely", "pending", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", "possibly", "preliminary", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of drill program results, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out its exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

