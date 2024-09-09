CaNickel Mining Limited Announces Change of Auditor

Vancouver, September 9, 2024 - CaNickel Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CML) ("CaNickel" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditor from Smythe LLP ("Former Auditor") to Baker Tilly WM LLP ("Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company on its own initiative effective September 5, 2024, and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective September 5, 2024, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for the relevant period, being the financial year of the Company ended December 31, 2023, and any period subsequent to the most recently completed financial year for which an audit report was issued and preceding the resignation of the Former Auditor. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice on September 9, 2024 with respect to the resignation of the Former Auditor and the appointment of the Successor Auditor (the "Notice") on SEDAR+ together with letters from both the Former Auditor and Successor Auditor, with each letter confirming agreement with the statements contained in the respective Notices, as applicable. There were no reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 between the Former Auditor and the Company.

ABOUT CANICKEL

CaNickel Mining Limited is a Canadian junior mining company that owns the Bucko Lake Mine, currently on care and maintenance, near Wabowden, Manitoba. From 2009 to 2012, nearly 450,000 tonnes of mineralized material were mined to produce 6.9 million pounds of nickel before the mine was put on care and maintenance due to low nickel prices.

Further information on the Bucko Lake Mine is available at www.canickel.com or contact:

CaNickel Mining Limited

Suite 720 - 320 Granville St.

Vancouver, British Columbia Canada V6C 1S9

