EnGold Announces Management Change

Vancouver, September 9, 2024 - David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that EnGold Chairman Rolf Van Driesum has stepped down from the Board of Directors of the Company to focus on other work and family priorities. The board and management are indebted to Mr. Van Driesum for his many years of dedicated service to EnGold and wish him every success in the future.
"Rolf's faithful service to EnGold and its vision for developing the Lac La Hache Property has been tremendously valuable," said EnGold President & CEO David H. Brett. "I wish Rolf well in all his endeavors."
The remaining four members of the Board of EnGold are John K. Brown, Tony Novak, Dale Reimer, and David H. Brett.
About EnGold
EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper, gold, silver, and magnetite exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC which hosts the Spout Copper Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit, and the G1 Copper Deposit and other targets within a large porphyry mineralizing system. With world-class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring.
EnGold Mines Ltd.
David Brett President & CEO For further info contact David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222728
