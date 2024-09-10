Fission Uranium Announces Voting Results from Special Meeting of Securityholders

ir@fissionuranium.com

Fission Securityholders Approve Arrangement with Paladin Energy

KELOWNA, Sept. 9, 2024 - Fission Uranium Corp. ("Fission" or the "Company") announced the results of matters voted on at the Company's special meeting of holders (the "Fission Shareholders") of common shares of the Company ("Fission Shares") and holders (the "Fission Optionholders", and collectively with the Fission Shareholders, the "Fission Securityholders") of options to purchase Fission Shares ("Fission Options" and together with the Fission Shares, "Fission Securities") held earlier today (the "Meeting").

The matter considered at the Meeting is described in greater detail in the Company's management information circular dated July 22, 2024 related to the Meeting (the "Circular"), available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.fissionuranium.com/investors/#sgmMaterials.

Pursuant to the interim order obtained from the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") on July 19, 2024 as amended by the order obtained from the Court on September 6, 2024 (collectively, the "Orders"), all Fission Optionholders became Fission Shareholders as of the record date for the Meeting and were entitled to vote as Fission Shareholders at the Meeting. Based on the proxies received and a vote conducted by ballot at the Meeting, the special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution"), the full text of which is included as Appendix "A" to the Circular, approving the plan of arrangement involving Fission, Paladin Energy Ltd. and 1000927136 Ontario Inc., under Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act, was approved by the Fission Securityholders in accordance with the Orders.

The following is a summary of the votes cast by Fission Shareholders:

Arrangement

Resolution Votes FOR Percentage of Votes FOR (%) Votes AGAINST Percentage of Votes AGAINST (%) Outcome See Appendix A to the Circular for the full text of the Arrangement Resolution. 413,172,979 67.90 195,333,472 32.10 Approved

The following is a summary of the votes cast by Fission Securityholders (voting as a single class) excluding Fission Securities required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions:

Arrangement

Resolution Votes FOR Percentage of Votes FOR (%) Votes AGAINST Percentage of Votes AGAINST (%) Outcome See Appendix A to the Circular for the full text of the Arrangement Resolution. 401,288,631 67.26 195,333,472 32.74 Approved

Final voting results at the Meeting will be made available on Fission's website at www.fissionuranium.com and SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Fission

Fission Uranium Corp. is an award-winning Canadian uranium project developer and 100% owner of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - a proposed high-grade uranium mine and mill in Canada's Athabasca Basin region. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 2FU.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Fission which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

