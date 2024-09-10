F3 Hits 4.35m Off-Scale Mineralization (>65,535 cps) at JR Zone

Kelowna, September 10, 2024 - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce scintillometer results from the current summer drill program, including PLN24-176 which was cored in the JR Zone and which returned mineralization over 11.0m, including 5.40m of high grade (>10,000 cps) containing 4.35m of composite off-scale mineralization (>65,535 cps).

Sam Hartmann, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"PLN24-176 was planned to increase confidence and high-grade continuity in the heart of the JR Zone, approximately 15m in the up-dip direction of PLN24-137 (see NR April 1, 2024 and July 20, 2024). Based on total radioactivity and the intercepted width of high grade, we expect this hole to rank near the top of all drillholes at JR. Exploration remains the focus of the program; previously (see NR August 13, 2024) we announced PLN24-168, which stepped out 700m along strike and encountered the altered and strongly graphitic B1 shear well below the Athabasca Unconformity. PLN24-175 was a follow up, testing the same structure 110m up-dip targeting its intersection with the unconformity. This hole intersected strong alteration in the basement; coupled with intense silicification and brecciation observed in the lower Athabasca Sandstone and the lack of graphitic structure in the basement, indications are that the structure dips steeper than presumed. This reveals a new target down-dip from PLN24-175 and an additional hole is planned to test the structure in this area with these prospective signs for nearby mineralization."

Summer 2024 JR Zone Handheld Spectrometer Highlights:

PLN24-176 (line 035S):

11.0m interval with mineralization between 186.0 and 206.5m, including 4.35m composite off-scale radioactivity (> 65,535 cps) between 197.40m and 202.15m



PLN24-177 (line 070S):

13.0 interval with mineralization between 199.0 and 214.5m, including 0.20m high-grade radioactivity (> 10,000 cps) between 211.0 and 211.2m







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/222573_7ebc035d04f7a8f9_002full.jpg

Table 1. Drill Hole Summary and Handheld Spectrometer Results

Collar Information * Hand-held Spectrometer Results On Mineralized Drillcore (>300 cps / >0.5m minimum) Athabasca Unconformity Depth (m) Total Drillhole Depth (m) Hole ID Section Line Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Max CPS PLN24-169 2820S 589486.4 6408554.4 529.6 113.3 -70.5 B1 MSZ Exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps 170.4, 256.3, 324.2 404 PLN24-170 150S 587940.0 6410725.8 546.3 58.4 -84.6 A1 Exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps 172.3 263 PLN24-171 3345S 589633.1 6408012.6 535.4 54.7 -65.6 B1 MSZ Exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps 353.0 674 PLN24-172 3780S 590006.3 6407749.4 539.2 55.8 -65.1 B1 MSZ Exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps 361.8 524 PLN24-173 2850S 589230.3 6408338.0 536.9 54.5 -67.1 A1 Exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps 173.4 587 PLN24-174 3075S 589596.1 6408116.4 532.7 14.6 -57.8 B1 MSZ Exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps 376.4 398 PLN24-175 4245S 590242.5 6407347.5 542.8 55.8 -66.7 B1 MSZ Exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps 351.2 497 PLN24-176 035S 587813.4 6410772.8 545.9 55.8 -80.8 186.00 186.50 0.50 300 181.8 296 193.50 194.00 0.50 300 194.00 195.50 1.50 <300 195.50 196.00 0.50 320 196.00 196.50 0.50 1100 196.50 197.00 0.50 1200 197.00 197.40 0.40 55500 197.40 197.50 0.10 >65535 197.50 198.00 0.50 >65535 198.00 198.50 0.50 >65535 198.50 199.00 0.50 >65535 199.00 199.50 0.50 >65535 199.50 200.00 0.50 >65535 200.00 200.50 0.50 >65535 200.50 200.70 0.20 >65535 200.70 201.00 0.30 45500 201.00 201.10 0.10 63600 201.10 201.50 0.40 >65535 201.50 202.00 0.50 >65535 202.00 202.15 0.15 >65535 202.15 202.40 0.25 50200 202.40 202.50 0.10 8700 202.50 203.00 0.50 1600 203.00 203.50 0.50 1900 206.00 206.50 0.50 320 PLN24-177 70S 587813.4 6410742.8 547.3 55.9 -81.3 199.00 199.50 0.50 340 179.4 269 199.50 200.00 0.50 480 200.00 200.50 0.50 400 200.50 201.00 0.50 460 201.00 201.50 0.50 670 201.50 202.00 0.50 800 202.00 202.50 0.50 1900 202.50 203.00 0.50 1900 203.00 203.50 0.50 1600 203.50 204.00 0.50 900 204.00 204.50 0.50 <300 204.50 205.00 0.50 2000 205.00 205.50 0.50 410 208.00 208.50 0.50 1300 208.50 209.00 0.50 610 209.00 209.50 0.50 <300 209.50 210.00 0.50 360 210.00 210.50 0.50 780 210.50 211.00 0.50 3800 211.00 211.20 0.20 12500 211.20 211.50 0.30 5100 211.50 212.00 0.50 1600 212.00 212.50 0.50 300 212.50 214.00 1.50 <300 214.00 214.50 0.50 300

Handheld spectrometer composite parameters:

1: Minimum Thickness of 0.5m

2: CPS Cut-Off of 300 counts per second

3: Maximum Internal Dilution of 2.0m

Natural gamma radiation in the drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 scintillometer. The Company considers greater than 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer as anomalous, >10,000 cps as high grade and greater than 65,535 cps as off-scale. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials. Samples from the drill core are split in half on site and are standardized at 0.5m lengths. One half of the split sample will be submitted to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK. for lithogeochemical analysis using their "Uranium Package".

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined.

About Patterson Lake North:

The Company's 4,078-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade world class uranium deposits which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepare in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 Uranium is a uranium exploration company advancing its newly discovered high-grade JR Zone and exploring for additional mineralized zones on its 100%-owned Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the southwest Athabasca Basin. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone discovery is located ~25km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits. This area is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. The PLN project is comprised of the PLN, Minto and Broach properties. The Broach property incorporates the former PW property which was obtained from CanAlaska as a result of a property swap.

