Alamos Gold Announces Board and Senior Leadership Appointments

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 - Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Tony Giardini to its Board of Directors. Additionally, Scott K. Parsons has been appointed Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, and Khalid Elhaj has been appointed Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations.



Tony Giardini brings more than 40 years of financial and senior leadership experience within the mining sector. He is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Trilogy Metals Inc. Mr. Giardini previously served as President of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. from May 2019 to March 2020 and was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Kinross Gold Corp. from December 2012 to April 2019. He was Chief Financial Officer of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. from May 2006 to April 2012. Prior to joining Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., Mr. Giardini spent more than 10 years with Placer Dome Inc. as Vice President and Treasurer. Mr. Giardini is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Certified Public Accountant, and Chartered Business Valuator, and spent 12 years with accounting firm KPMG prior to joining Placer Dome Inc.

Scott Parsons joined Alamos in 2013 and has held positions of progressively increased scope and responsibility, including being appointed Vice President of Investor Relations in 2015, and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations in 2023. Additionally, Scott has been a key member of the Business Evaluations Committee since 2016. He has more than 20 years of capital markets, finance and investor relations experience in progressive roles, primarily in the mining industry. In his expanded role, Scott will lead the Corporate Development function and Business Evaluation Committee in identifying, evaluating, and executing business development and other value creation opportunities.

Khalid Elhaj joined Alamos in 2015 and has held roles with increasing responsibility including being appointed Vice President, Business Strategy in 2022. He has more than 15 years of mining industry experience in progressive roles that include Corporate Development, Business Planning, Investor Relations, and Treasury. Khalid will work closely with Scott in both Investor Relations and Corporate Development.

"On behalf of the Board and the entire team at Alamos Gold, I would like to welcome Tony as a new member of our board. Tony brings a wealth of industrial, financial and executive leadership experience. His deep understanding of the mining industry, coupled with his extensive financial expertise, makes him an excellent addition to our Board. I would also like to congratulate Scott and Khalid on their appointments and look forward to their ongoing contributions as we continue to execute on our growth initiatives and create value for our shareholders," said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold District in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

