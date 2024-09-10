Troilus Announces Appointment of Chantal Lavoie to Its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2024 - Troilus Gold Corp. ("Troilus" or the "Company", TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF; FSE: CM5R) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chantal Lavoie to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Lavoie is a Professional Mining Engineer who brings over 35 years of experience in mining operations, permitting, construction, and executive leadership across various global mining regions, including Quebec.



Chantal Lavoie, a native of Chicoutimi, Northern Quebec, has a distinguished career in both open-pit and underground mining, holding senior management and executive roles with some of the world's largest mining companies, including Manager of Underground Division for Barrick's Goldstrike Project as well as COO for De Beers' Canadian mining operations during the construction of the Snap Lake and Victor mines. He previously served as the CEO for Crocodile Gold Corp., COO for Dominion Diamond Corp. and most recently served as the COO of the Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) for five years until his recent retirement. Mr. Lavoie holds a bachelor's degree in Mining Engineering from Université Laval, Quebec.

Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus Gold, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Chantal to our Board. His extensive operational experience, coupled with a strong background in permitting and construction, will bring a wealth of knowledge that is directly relevant to our current and upcoming stages of development. We look forward to leveraging Chantal's insights and leadership as we continue to advance the Troilus Project into a cornerstone gold-copper operation for Quebec and North America."

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian development-stage mining company focused on the systematic advancement of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. Troilus is located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a large land position of 435 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. A Feasibility Study completed in May 2024 supports a large-scale 22-year, 50ktpd open-pit mining operation, positioning it as a cornerstone project in North America.

