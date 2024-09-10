American Pacific Completes Radiometric Survey at Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana

Vancouver, September 10, 2024 - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD) (OTCQX: USGDF) (FSE: 1QC1) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a radiometric survey at its 100%-owned Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana.

The survey covered a total of 462 line kilometers of drone flight, running both east-west and north-south with 25-metre spacing to cover the property as part of the 2024 exploration program.

The use of radiometric technology is a unique and novel approach to skarn/porphyry exploration, and has the ability to identify potassium anomalies, which are essential to porphyry formation. The data collected from the survey is currently being interpreted and will provide valuation information for the planning of a larger Phase III regional exploration program.

"The use of radiometric technology is relatively common in uranium exploration; however, it's rarely been used in copper and gold skarn and porphyry exploration," commented Managing Director of Exploration, Eric Saderholm. "Surveying these muted or limited surface uranium expressions will give us a valuable regional targeting tool that mapping simply cannot. Additionally, this survey identifies potassium anomalies that often indicate potassic alteration, a style of potassium enrichment widely known to be essential to copper and gold porphyry emplacement and will further enhance our understanding of the property-wide geology and the refinement of regional targeting."

The historic documentation of uraninite within the Madison Skarn mineralization, lead the Company's geological team to evaluate uranium in relation to gold and copper within the geochemical multi-element data. Data pointed to a strong correlation between copper and uranium in the skarn minerals resulting in the commissioning of a radiometric survey of the property to identify uranium exposures and anomalies.

Image 1. Radiometric Drone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10322/222675_58ab1de2f41178a0_001full.jpg

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer and developer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company has two flagship assets: the Palmer Project, a Volcanic Massive Sulphide-Sulphate (VMS) project in Alaska, under joint-venture partnership with Dowa Metals & Mining, owner of Japan's largest zinc smelter; and the Madison Project, a past-producing copper-gold project in Montana. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Also, in American Pacific's asset portfolio are high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts in Nevada, USA, including the Ziggurat Gold project and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver project. The Company's mission is to grow by drill bit and by acquisition.

Full disclosure can be found in our NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project (americanpacificmining.com).

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222675