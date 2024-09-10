Dryden Gold Corp. Engages MI3 Financial Communications

Vancouver, September 10, 2024 - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged MI3 Financial Communications ("MI3"), a Montreal, Quebec based full- service marketing and consulting services company focused on the junior metals and mining sector. MI3 will provide a full suite of investor relations and marketing services to the Company.

MI3 will initially focus on the design of a market awareness program for the Company. MI3 will also communicate directly with existing shareholders, analysts and prospective investors in monthly video conferences and personally at industry conferences. They will also assist the Company in expanding its social media platforms.

Under the terms of the MI3 engagement agreement (the "MI3 Agreement"), the Company has agreed to pay MI3 $60,000 over the 12-month initial term of the Agreement. An initial pre-payment of $5,000 has been paid on signing, following which of $5,000 will be payable to MI3 monthly. MI3 will receive 300,000 options under the Company's Employee Stock Option Plan. The options are priced at $0.135 for a term of 5 years and will vest quarterly over 12 months. In addition, the Company will pay a portion of MI3's expenses for travel, conference fees, office overhead and other third-party costs in connection with their activities related to Dryden Gold. MI3 may also be awarded stock options at some time in the future at the full discretion of the Board of Directors of Dryden Gold Corp. MI3 and or its affiliates currently hold zero securities of Dryden Gold Corp. and, have no present intention to acquire additional securities of the Company, but may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Company, as market conditions warrant. MI3 has agreed to the Company's insider trading policy and will observe the Company's trading blackouts. MI3 is at arm's length to Dryden Gold Corp. and has no other relationship with Dryden Gold Corp., except pursuant to the MI3 Agreement. The MI3 Agreement and grant of stock options remain subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Trey Wasser, CEO and Director, commented "As we grow Dryden Gold, the marketing function has become a key area we intend to focus on as it relates to communicating with existing shareholders and engaging with potential new investors. We are excited to work with MI3 and their staff."

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and traded on the OTCQB under the symbol DRYGF. The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold acknowledges all Indigenous Peoples and that it is operating on the traditional homelands of the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and Eagle Lake First Nation. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future development plans; future acquisitions; exploration programs; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could affect actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements including, the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are conditioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

