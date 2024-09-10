Coniagas Initiates Global Feed First Strategy on Critical Minerals with SGS Quebec

Vancouver - Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") (TSX.V: COS) is pleased to announce the implementation of its collaboration with SGS Québec, a global leader in metallurgical innovation and strategic resource development. The initiative is aimed at developing a leading position in the critical minerals sector by scaling up the technological capabilities of the Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process.

Global Feed First Strategy Highlights:

Sourcing critical mineral feed stocks and concentrates globally

Metallurgical testwork to be undertaken by SGS Québec using the Re-2Ox process

Producing on-spec battery-grade materials

The collaboration with SGS builds on a series of engagements, and comprises two phases: the first phase establishes a framework for metallurgical testing and strategic funding pursuits, while the second phase focusses on funding strategy refinement and advancing the Re-2Ox process to meet the needs of the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) markets. The arrangement is based on an agreement signed with SGS May 15, 2024 and announced in a news release May 21, 2024.

A Global Strategy

Our "feed first" strategy, which prioritizes securing reliable, long-term sources of critical minerals, is a cornerstone of the Company's approach. By securing potential offshore stockpiles and bringing them to Quebec for potential processing, Coniagas is not only expanding its resource base but also ensuring a resilient and flexible supply chain that can adapt to market demands.

In parallel, Coniagas is conducting extensive metallurgical testwork on the Graal deposit in Quebec. This testwork is vital for advancing the Graal property towards production as well as scaling up the Re-2Ox process and aligns with the company's strategy of integrating global resources with local expertise to drive innovation.

Frank Basa, President and CEO of Coniagas, stated, "Our collaboration with SGS is a key part of our strategy to create a vertically integrated supply chain that supports the entire battery metals ecosystem. We are ensuring that our Re-2Ox process is versatile, scalable, and ready to meet the needs of not just the EV market, but also other industries that are driving toward a net-zero future. This global approach strengthens our position and aligns perfectly with our 'feed first' strategy."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Matthew Halliday, P.Geo., member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company, focused on nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals in Québec. The Company's strategy aims to generate shareholder value by developing its mineral assets and constructing an advanced processing plant, positioning Coniagas as a potential key supplier for the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Graal Project: Strategic Resource Development

The 100%-owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, has shown significant potential through extensive geophysical surveys and shallow drilling. It has identified high-grade nickel and copper mineralization, with showings of cobalt, platinum, and palladium, along a 6 km strike length at shallow depths potentially suitable for open-pit mining. Upcoming activities include further drilling, metallurgical testing, and consultations with First Nations, culminating in a NI 43-101 resource report. The NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada, dated January 17, 2024, provides detailed project information.

Long-Term Vision and Commercialization Strategy

Coniagas leverages proprietary technologies like the Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process for the extraction and production of cleaner, low-carbon, battery-grade materials. This innovative process eliminates the need for traditional smelting, significantly reducing the environmental footprint. Combined with strategic projects such as Graal and CAM/pCAM production initiatives, Coniagas is positioning itself as a potential player in the future of the EV industry. For more information, visit the Company's website.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng., Professional Engineers Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410

E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

