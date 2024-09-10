Sama awarded drilling contract in Cote d'Ivoire

Montreal - Sama Resources Inc. ("Sama" or the "Company") (TSXV: SME) (OTC: SAMMF) is pleased to announce that its Ivoirian subsidiary Sama Nickel Côte d'Ivoire SARL has been awarded a new drilling contract with a total value of CAD$700,000. The contract with Société pour le Développement Minier de Côte d'Ivoire ("SODEMI"), its joint venture partner in a few of its permits, is for the provision of one drill rig and crews in Côte d'Ivoire.

This award for 4,000 metres of diamond drilling at SODEMI's Odienné Laterite project, provides additional liquidity to compliment the Company's work at its flagship its Samapleu-Grata Nickel-Copper Project in Côte d'Ivoire.

Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, President & CEO, commented: "Our team has extensive drilling experience in Côte d'Ivoire spanning over more than a decade and we are delighted to continue our excellent long-term working relationship with our partners at SODEMI. This contract is a recognition of the high standard of safety and operational performance delivered by our team."

About Sama Resources Inc.

Sama is a Canadian-based, growth-oriented resource company focused on exploring the Samapleu-Grata Nickel-Copper project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa, a joint venture with Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (www.ivanhoeelectric.com). The Company is managed by experienced industry professionals with a strong track record of discovery. The Company released the 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Samapleu-Grata Nickel-Copper Project which shows the potential for a conventional open-pit mining operation producing both a conventional copper and nickel concentrate, together with cobalt, platinum, palladium and gold as by-products.

Sama's projects are located approximately 600 km northwest of Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire and are flanked to the west by the Ivorian and Guinean borders. Sama's projects are located adjacent to the large world-class nickel-cobalt laterite deposits of Sipilou and Foungouesso, forming a 125 km-long new Base Metal Camp in West Africa.

For more information about Sama, please visit Sama's website at www.samaresources.com.

