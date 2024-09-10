Rackla Metals announces continual chip sampling results of 38 m at 1.8 g/t gold at the Grad Property in Northwest Territories

Vancouver, September 10, 2024 - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) (the "Company ") is pleased to announce the results from continuous chip-channel sampling at the Grad Property in the Northwest Territories (NWT). The channel sampling program was initiated to follow-up on the discovery of Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS) style mineralization discovered late this summer that returned 92.4 g/t Au in a grab sample while staking the property (see August 28, 2024 press release).

Following the receipt of the high-grade Au/Bi/Te results, the Company mobilized a small crew to evaluate the area of the outcrop, now called the BiTe showing. The channel was oriented perpendicular to the prominent quartz-tourmaline-sulphide vein orientation, and returned 38 m at an average grade of 1.797 g/t gold. The zone is open at both ends. The southwestern end of the channel started at the talus interface, while at the northeast end the final 6 meters returned 5.3 g/t Au.

The BiTe showing was named for the significantly anomalous bismuth and tellurium in samples collected during the discovery of the showing. These elements returned overlimit values and assays are being undertaken to determine the absolute values. Bismuth and tellurium are key indicators of RIRGS systems.

The property is in the eastern Tombstone Gold Belt in the NWT and is centered on a Mid-Cretaceous, Mayo Suite, granitic stock that measures 1.8 by 1 km with a sizable, intensely altered, contact aureole expressed as hornfelsed and iron-stained gossanous Earn Group sediments.

Following the discovery, the Company expanded the property to 5,525 hectares with the addition of 3 new claims (now totaling 5 claims). The Company has also undertaken an airborne geophysical survey, a photogrammetry survey and further prospecting and rock sampling. The results from this additional work are expected in the coming weeks.

CEO Simon Ridgway stated, "We are very excited with how rapidly this property is developing. Prospecting further up the cliff face has revealed several other areas of intense quartz tourmaline veining. This property will need a significant program in the 2025 season."

Figure 1 - BiTe showing chip-channel sample results



Figure 2 - Photo of the BiTe showing, southwestern 16 m of 38 m section showing quartz tourmaline veining



Qualified Person

Scott Casselman, B.Sc., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of the Company, is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Casselman has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Rackla

Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) is a Vancouver, Canada based junior gold exploration company. The Company is targeting Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (RIRGS) mineralization on the southeastern part of the Tombstone Gold Belt in eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories. Management believes that this area, which is underexplored for RIRGS deposit types, has the potential to be the next frontier for the discovery of these large gold systems.

