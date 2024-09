Millennial Potash Meets with Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema During Site Visit

West Vancouver, September 10, 2024 - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) (FSE: X0D) ("MLP", "Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to provide details of a recent site visit by the President of Gabon to the towns of Mayumba and Ndindi on MLP's Banio Potash Project. The President reaffirmed his support for the Banio Potash Project, a commitment he initially conveyed to MLP's Chairman Farhad Abasov in December, 2023.

Mayumba Potasse SARL, MLP's Gabonese subsidiary, General Manager Valvi Pandi Mahoungou provided the President with a corporate presentation outlining the results of the Company's recent PEA including a timeline to potential production. President Brice Oligui Nguema was then presented with a section of potash-rich drill core from the Company's Banio Potash Project at which time he indicated full support for the project and his support for development in the region. The President also indicated the government would work closely with MLP to ensure permitting and community development and economic benefits for the entire region.

In addition to endorsing MLP's potash project President Nguema indicated that infrastructure initiatives would be fully supported by the government including investments of the ongoing construction of the power station and upgrades to the national grid, the government's commitments to a deep-water port in Mayumba and the improvements to the Mayumba-Ndindi road which will provide direct access to MLP's mining area. Other infrastructure planned for the Mayumba area include the enhancement of school facilities, a new university, and a new modern hospital.

Keep up-to-date on Millennial Potash developments and join our online communities on: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP.

"Farhad Abasov"

Chair of the Board of Directors

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan" or "planned", "forecast", "intend", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of title and mining rights or licenses and environmental (including land or water use), local community or indigenous community approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, changes in laws, rules and regulations in Gabon or any other jurisdiction which may impact upon the Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of those properties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$ or CFA or other currencies, fluctuations in the market for potash or potash related products, changes in exploration costs and government royalties, export policies or taxes in Gabon or any other jurisdiction and other factors or information. The Company's current plans, expectations and intentions with respect to development of its business and of the Banio Potash Project may be impacted by economic uncertainties arising out of any pandemic or by the impact of current financial and other market conditions on its ability to secure further financing or funding of the Banio Potash Project. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, environmental and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222686