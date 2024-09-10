Northstar Gold Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Vancouver, September 10, 2024 - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) ("Northstar" or the "Company"), announces significant changes to its Board of Directors. After years of invaluable contributions since Northstar's public listing in January 2020, Mr. Chuck Main has chosen to retire, stepping down from his position as of today. Northstar also announces the appointment Ms. Tanya Yang to the Board, effective immediately, maintaining the Board's structure of four independent directors and one non-independent director.

Ms. Yang, a seasoned professional engineer, brings over 28 years of global mining project development and engineering expertise to Northstar. She began her tenure at Hunter Dickinson Inc. in 2008 as an engineering manager and advanced to Vice President of Engineering in 2013. Her earlier experience includes roles with Fronteer Gold as an engineering manager, and various prominent engineering consulting firms such as AMEC, Knight Piesold, and Klohn-Crippen between 1994 and 2006. Her portfolio of key project involvements spans Pebble, Alaska; Snap Lake, NT; Ekati, NT; Highland Valley, BC; Stillwater, USA; Noranda, NB; Jacobina, Yamana Gold, Brazil (operation expansion); Agua Rica, Argentina and Refineria de Cajamarquilla, Peru.

"Northstar is delighted to have Ms. Yang join our Board of Directors," states Northstar Co-Chairman, Dr. John Pollock. "Ms. Yang's extensive mining project development expertise significantly enhances Northstar's ability to advance and develop our Kirkland Lake high-grade copper and gold projects."

Northstar also congratulates Chuck Main on his retirement, expressing deep gratitude for his dedication. "On behalf of Northstar, I want to extend our heartfelt thanks to Chuck for his unwavering financial expertise and commitment to our shareholders. He has been an instrumental part of the Board, and his contributions will be sincerely missed," said Greg McKnight, Co-Chairman of Northstar.

About Northstar

Northstar's primary exploration focus is to advance and expand the near-surface, Allied Gold Zone bulk-tonnage gold-telluride deposit and more recently discovered VMS copper mineral deposits on the Company's flagship, 100%-owned Miller Copper-Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Company's strategy is to develop a material (+1M ounce gold / high-grade copper) mineral resource base to either supplement a nearby mining operation or support stand-alone mining operations at the Property.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

