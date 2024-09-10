Li3 Lithium Corp. Announces Name Change

Toronto, September 10, 2024 - Li3 Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LILI) (FSE: WD9) ("Li3 Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be changing its name to "Global Copper Corp." (the "Name Change"). The Name Change was approved by shareholders of the Company at its annual and special meeting held on August 22, 2024. The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name "Global Copper Corp." under the new ticker symbol of "CUCU" on or about September 12, 2024. A new CUSIP number has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

About Li3 Lithium Corp.

Coincident with this news announcement, Li3 Lithium is focused its 100% owned Northern Lights Copper Project in Nevada. The Northern Lights Copper Project is located in the central portion of Nevada's well known Walker Lane Trend about 25 km southeast of Yerington, Nevada. The property covers 1,200 acres (485 hectares) and is in close proximity to Nevada Copper Corp.'s producing Pumpkin Hollow copper mine. There are also several active copper exploration projects underway in close proximity to the property. Li3Lithium plans to confirm the deposit model with additional surface exploration work following by drilling to define a mineable high-grade copper deposit.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222767