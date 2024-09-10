Cameco Named to TSX30 for 2024

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has been named #14 on the TSX30 2024, an annual ranking of the top performing stocks by the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

Cameco's dividend-adjusted share price performance is up 186% and the company has seen a 210% increase in market capitalization over the past three years.

"We are pleased to see Cameco's strong and steady growth acknowledged by the TSX. As one of the largest global providers of uranium fuel, we have benefitted from the increasing demand for nuclear power while continuing to enhance value for investors through our disciplined strategy that aligns our operational, marketing and financial decisions," Cameco President and CEO Tim Gitzel said.

"While doing so, we've remained steadfast in our commitment to sustainability, including decarbonization efforts at our operations, diversifying our workforce, and building on our more than 35-year relationship with Indigenous and local communities. We are grateful for the dedicated work of our valued employees who make continued growth possible."

Established in 2019, the TSX30 is an annual list of the 30 top-performing companies on the TSX based on dividend-adjusted share price performance over a three-year period.

"This year's TSX30 reflects the leadership and innovation of Canadian companies as they drive the transition to a cleaner energy future. These top performers are shaping the future of Canada's economy and ensuring our strengths in energy and mining align with the emerging technology sector to keep Canada competitive on the global stage," said Loui Anastasopoulos, Toronto Stock Exchange CEO.

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations, as well as significant investments across the nuclear fuel cycle, including ownership interests in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment. Utilities around the world rely on Cameco to provide global nuclear fuel solutions for the generation of safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

