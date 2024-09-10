Rush Rare Metals Updates Regarding Myriad's Recent Ground Magnetometer Survey at the Copper Mountain Uranium Project, Wyoming

VANCOUVER, September 10, 2024 - Rush Rare Metals Corp. (CSE:RSH) ("Rush" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that its earn-in partner on the Copper Mountain uranium property in Wyoming, Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M)(OTCQB: MYRUF)(FRA: C3Q) - ("Myriad") has completed and shared the results of a ground magnetometer geophysical survey on the "Canning" area, located at the centre of the Copper Mountain Uranium Project covering approximately 4,200 acres in Wyoming, U.S.A (see Myriad's news release dated September 9, 2024). This survey was part of Myriad's maiden 2024 exploration program, to be followed by exploration drilling, which Myriad anticipates will commence in the coming weeks. Myriad's stated current objective for the 2024 exploration program is to convert the large historical uranium resource at Copper Mountain into current categories under National Instrument 43-101.

It should be noted that Canning is one of a large number of known uranium occurrences within Rush and Myriad's larger claim area at Copper Mountain. See Figure 1 below.

Rush CEO Peter Smith commented, "Thomas Lamb and the rest of the Myriad team have done an outstanding job advancing Copper Mountain over the past several months. In addition to expanding the claim area to include a number of new highly prospective uranium occurrences, including Midnight, Bonanza, Kermac/Day, and others, confirmation drilling in the Canning area is now imminent. The Canning area was previously slated for open-pit development by Union Pacific prior to the Three-Mile-Island incident in 1979, and they had identified a number of open-pit zones, which we will now be verifying and further investigating with new drilling. These recent geophysical results should help guide early drilling more precisely. In turn, Rush eagerly awaits early drill results, which may begin to confirm the potential enormous value of this project. In addition, while we are very pleased to see concrete steps taken toward development of the Canning area, we are equally excited to see what potential value all of these other known historical occurrences, similarly explored, can add to the overall value we have at Copper Mountain. The potential scale of this project has become truly enormous."

Figure 1. Rush/Myriad Claim area at Copper Mountain, including historical occurrences and drilling

About Rush Rare Metals Corp.

Rush Rare Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Boxi Property located in the Province of Québec, Canada. Rush also owns the Copper Mountain Project located in Wyoming, USA, which it has optioned to Myriad Uranium Corp. Rush currently has a 100% interest in both properties. For further information, please refer to Rush's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact Rush by email at psmith@rushraremetals.com or by telephone at 778.999.7030, or refer to Rush's website at www.rushraremetals.com.

Rush Contacts:

Peter Smith

Chief Executive Officer

psmith@rushraremetals.com

