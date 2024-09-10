EuroPacific Metals Inc. Announces Name Change to Ibero Mining Corp., New Symbol IMC to Commence Friday, Sept. 13th

Accesswire EuroPacific Rebrands to Highlight its Focus on the Iberian Peninsula



VANCOUVER, Sept. 10, 2024 -



Karim Rayani Chair & Chief Executive Officer commented: "I am pleased with the progress our team has made in such a short period of time. The name change from EuroPacific to Ibero Mining Corp. better aligns with the Company's strategy of tapping into mineral resources in Europe and along the Iberian Peninsula. Contributing to the EU's resource initiatives focused on investment in exploration and development projects particularly in the geologically rich areas like the Iberian Pyrite Belt."



The rebranding highlights the Company's immediate shift and focus on the Iberian Pyrite Belt which is one of the most mineral-rich regions in the world, extending through southern Portugal and Spain. It is renowned for its vast deposits of polymetallic sulfides, particularly copper, zinc, lead, and gold, and has been a significant mining area for centuries. The region is known for its volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) deposits, making it a prime location to focus, particularly where there has been a long history of mining where we can quickly identify resources, with the aim of advancing them utilizing low cost-efficient extraction methods setting up long term cash flow opportunities.



The Company will also change its ticker symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") from "EUP" to "IMC". Trading in the common shares of the Company under the new name and ticker symbol on the TSXV will commence at market opening on Friday, September 13, 2024.



There is no change in the capitalization of the Company pursuant to its change of name and ticker symbol. No action is required by existing shareholders of the Company with respect to the name and ticker change. Outstanding common shares and warrants certificates or DRS notices do not need to be exchanged. The Company's new CUSIP number is 45083C108 and its new ISIN number is CA45083C1086.





About Europacific Metals Inc.



EuroPacific Metals Inc. is a Canadian public company listed on TSXV and in US on OTCQB. The Company holds brownfield gold, and copper-gold projects located in Portugal. The Company is focused on exploration in highly prospective geological settings in European jurisdictions. EuroPacific Metals ("EUP") owns a total of 100% equity interest in EVX Portugal, a private Portugal based company, that holds the legal exploration rights from the Portugal Government on the Borba 2 ("Borba 2") exploration properties, covering approximately 328 square kilometers in the Alentejo region in Southern Portugal. Miguel Vacas is the most advanced prospect within the Borba 2 license.





On behalf of the Board of Directors, Europacific Metals Inc.



Mr. Karim Rayani

Chair & Chief Executive Officer







EuroPacific Metals Inc.

11th Floor - 1111 Melville Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 3V6

E: k@r7.capital

www.europacific.ca







Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company.



SOURCE: Europacific Metals Inc.

