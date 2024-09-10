Blackbird Samples Additional Massive Ilmenite at the Big Tio Target and Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, September 10, 2024 - Blackbird Critical Metals Corp. (CSE: BBRD) (FSE: N790) (OTCQB: BBCMF) ("Blackbird" or the "Company") is pleased to release recent sampling and mapping results at the Tyee Critical Minerals Project, which is located 130 km north of Havre-Saint-Pierre in Quebec (the "Tyee Project"), and to provide a corporate update.

Highlights:

An additional 10 samples at the northern end of the Tyee Project's "Big Tio" target yielded an average of 35.8% titanium dioxide (TiO 2 )

) Outcrop at the southern end of Big Tio yielded 34.3% TiO 2

This is the first time outcrop was sampled at the southern end of Big Tio and further indicates the EM anomaly in between the north and south end may be continuous ilmenite mineralization





Figure 1. Rock sampling results on SkyTEM EM data. Pink colours indicate high conductivity.



New results on Big Tio

The Big Tio target (Figure 1) is one of the most promising high-grade titanium targets on the Tyee Project. Ten new samples at the northern end of Big Tio yielded an average of 35.8% TiO 2, and one outcrop sample at the southern end returned 34.3% TiO 2 . The centre of Big Tio is unexposed but appears to be the same geophysical anomaly that is present at the northern and southern end. Taken together, these data indicate the Big Tio may consist of massive ilmenite over 1400 m strike length.

An exploration crew collected a total of 41 samples over previously unassessed geophysical anomalies as well as over known occurrences, with an average grade of 23.1% Ti.

Filing of 43-101 report

The Company is pleased to announce it has filed a 43-101 report on the Tyee Project titled 'National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Tyee Project, Québec, Canada' (the "Report"), authored by Alex Knox, P.Geo. The report has an effective date of Jul 3rd, 2024. Mr. Knox is independent of the Company.

Management Change

The Company also announces that Dr. Jacob Verbaas has stepped down as the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Allan Larmour, a member of Blackbird's board of directors has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

About the Tyee Critical Metals Project

The Tyee Critical Metals Project is a 100% owned 625 km2 critical metals project with surface mineralization of copper, nickel, cobalt, titanium, vanadium, and scandium 130 km north of Havre-Saint-Pierre in Quebec. There are no encumbrances or underlying NSR interests on the property.

The project covers a large portion of the Havre-Saint-Pierre anorthosite complex. The HSP Complex is an intrusive suite of rocks to the north of Havre-Saint-Pierre, Quebec. The complex contains the Lac Tio titanium mine, the largest solid ilmenite deposit in the world, owned by Rio Tinto. This mine has been producing high grade titanium for the past 75 years and is located 100 km to the south of the Tyee Critical Metals Project.

Blackbird Critical Metals acquired the Tyee Critical Metals Project in 2022 and flew a property wide SkyTEM geophysical survey of over 3,500 line km at 200 m line spacing. The detailed geophysical data revealed over 60 conductive targets that were followed up with ground exploration. The ground exploration yielded 8 large occurrences of massive ilmenite with grades of up to 36% TiO 2 and 4 occurrences with nickel and copper mineralization of up to 0.75% Ni and 0.81% Cu in gossans.

QAQC

Samples were analyzed at Bureau Veritas using a combination of multi-acid ICP-ES and peroxide fusion. Bureau Veritas adds standards and blanks at regular intervals, all of which were deemed to be within acceptable limits.

Qualified person

Ryan Versloot, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackbird Critical Metals Corp.

Blackbird is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: BBRD), the OTCQB Exchange (OTCQB: BBCMF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: N790). The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of critical metal properties containing minerals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The Company owns 100% of the Tyee Critical Metals Project located in North-Eastern Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Allan Larmour | CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Company. The words "expected", "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements, are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

