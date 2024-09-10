Prismo Metals Announces Security Based Compensation Grants

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, September 10, 2024 - Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF) announces that, pursuant to the Company's long-term incentive plan, it has granted a total of 1,275,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors and officers of the Company and 200,000 Options to certain consultants of the Company. The Options are each exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.205 for a period of five years. The Options will vest over one year, with one-third of the Options vesting every three months.

The Company has also issued an aggregate of 525,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to certain directors and officers of the Company. Each RSU entitles the holder to be issued one Common Share on vesting. The RSUs will vest over one year, with one-third of the Options vesting every three months.

The Company has further granted an aggregate of 275,000 stock appreciation rights (the "SARs") to certain directors and officers of the Company. Subject to vesting, each SAR entitles the holder to receive the number of Common Shares of the Company equal to the difference between $0.205 and the closing market price of the Common Shares on the settlement date, for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Prismo Metals Inc.

Prismo (CSE:PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

