Coast Copper Closes the Sweeney Property Purchases in Huckleberry Camp

VANCOUVER, Sept. 10, 2024 - ("Coast Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: COCO) is pleased to announce that it has closed the Sweeney mineral property acquisitions announced on September 3, 2024, consisting of 8 mineral claims totaling 1,492 hectares ("ha") from Cazador Resources Ltd. ("Cazador"), a private company controlled by Coast Copper's CEO Adam Travis, and 3 mineral claims totaling 77 ha from an arm's-length third party ("Third Party"). The Sweeney property ("Sweeney" or "Property") is located approximately 135 kilometers ("km") by road, southwest of the town of Houston in the Central Interior of British Columbia. The Property is centrally located in the Huckleberry Mine Camp and is 7 km north northwest of the past producing Huckleberry Mine, 3 km west of Huckleberry Mines Ltd.'s Whiting Creek deposit and 8 km southeast of the Berg Deposit owned by Surge Copper Corp.¹.

Purchase Agreement Terms

Cazador Purchase Agreement Terms

Coast Copper acquired 8 mineral claims totaling 1,492 ha from Cazador. Under the terms of the Cazador purchase agreement ("Cazador Purchase Agreement"), in consideration for a 100% interest in the Property, Coast Copper will make a cash payment of $60,000 to Cazador, which will retain a 1% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Cazador claims, 0.5% of which may be purchased by Coast Copper for $2 million.

The Company's independent directors completed a review of the Cazador claims prior to entering into the Cazador Purchase Agreement and agreed to cover Cazador's acquisition costs and initial reconnaissance program, and for Cazador to retain an NSR.

This transaction was considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions as the Cazador claims were sold to the Company by a director and officer. The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements in MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the consideration payable does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Third-Party Purchase Agreement Terms

Coast Copper acquired 3 mineral claims totaling 77 ha from the Third Party. Under the terms of the Third-Party purchase agreement, in consideration for a 100% interest in the Third-Party claims, Coast Copper will make a cash payment of $134 to the Third Party, which will retain a 1% NSR royalty on the Third-Party claims, 0.5% of which may be purchased by Coast Copper for $1 million.

One of the 3 Third-Party claims purchased, covering 19 ha, is not adjacent to the Sweeney property and will be treated as a separate mineral property.

About Coast Copper Corp.

Coast Copper's exploration focus is the Empire Mine property, located on northern Vancouver Island, BC, which covers three historical open pit mines and two past-producing underground mines that yielded iron, copper, gold, and silver. Coast Copper's other properties include its 100% owned Sully property located in southeastern BC, Knob Hill NW property located on northern Vancouver Island, its Home Brew property in central BC, and its Scottie West property located in the "Golden Triangle" of northern BC. Coast Copper's management team continues to review precious and base metals opportunities in western North America.

