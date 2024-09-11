EcoGraf Limited: Attends Leading Korean and Tanzanian

Events in Perth



EcoGraf Limited (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQB: ECGFF) is pleased to have attended two events held last week; the 45thAustralian Korea Business Council AKBC-KABC Joint Meeting and the annual Africa Down Under (ADU) conference. Both events were held in Perth, Western Australia. EcoGraf Limited (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQB: ECGFF) is pleased to have attended two events held last week; the 45Australian Korea Business Council AKBC-KABC Joint Meeting and the annual Africa Down Under (ADU) conference. Both events were held in Perth, Western Australia.

AUSTRALIAN KOREA BUSINESS COUNCIL (AKBC) 45TH YEAR EVENT- 1-3rd SEPT

AKBC- KABC Joint Meeting

A key discussion during the AKBC-KABC Joint Meeting was on the topic of Critical Minerals and Clean Energy Transitions under the theme "Navigating Global Shifts: Korea, Australia, and the Future". The event was attended by key industry groups and government dignitaries. At the welcoming cocktail event, the Australian Minister of Resources, Hon. Madeleine King, acknowledged companies who are contributing to this global challenge, including EcoGraf's developments.

Refer https://www.businesskorea.co.kr/news/articleView.html?idxno=224183#google_vignette

AKBC Roundtable Meeting

EcoGraf was pleased to have been invited to join the Australia-Korea Critical Minerals Roundtable following the successful AKBC-KABC Joint Meeting. Critical battery minerals required for the transition to clean energy is creating greater collaboration between countries, and Australia and Korea are leading the way in sustainable mineral development and lithium-ion battery recycling.

AFRICA DOWN UNDER (ADU) EVENT- 4-6thSEPT

EcoGraf exhibited its vertically integrated battery anode developments at ADU2024. A presentation titled "Tanzania graphite for clean energy future" was presented during Session One of the Conference.

View presentation

Marking the first visit to Perth by a Tanzanian Minister of Minerals, the Hon. Anthony Mavunde, stated in his presentation at the ADU that Tanzania has attracted significant mining investments from Australian companies and in the past two years, Australian companies have signed agreements with the Tanzanian government worth more than 10 trillion Tanzanian Shillings.

These investments are set to significantly boost the country's revenue, create numerous job opportunities, and increase local participation in the mining sector. Special recognition was given to President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan for her leadership in fostering a welcoming environment for these investments.

The Government of Tanzania delegation was accompanied by the Tanzania's H.E. Ambassador Baraka H. Lavunda and representatives from the Mining Commission and State Mining Corporation (STAMICO).

Tanzania & East Africa Mining Cocktail Event

EcoGraf also attended a cocktail event on the 5thof September, hosted by Azurite Management Consultancy, which was well represented by government officials and industry peers with activities in Tanzania and East Africa. . The event focussed on discussion on innovation in minerals.

AAMEG ESG Event, PreIWD nomination EcoGraf was delighted to have been nominated for the ' Emerging ESG Award for a Resource Exploration or Development Company' for its involvement in the PreIWD event. The PreIWD event was co-founded with Azurite Management Consultancy, which supports women in mining and leadership roles.

Panel: Critical Futures: Africa's Role in The Energy Future

Christer Mhingo, the Company's director in Tanzania, participated in a panel discussion which focussed on the new infrastructure and critical mineral development in Tanzania. EcoGraf's upstream development and plans to advance its midstream development with its mechanical shaping facility were highlighted during this panel discussion.

Ministry of Minerals, Briefing Meeting

The Company held a briefing meeting with the Hon. Minister Mavunde, Andrew Spinks, Managing Director of EcoGraf and Christer Mhingo, whereby the Company provided an update of its activities in Tanzania. The discussions included the positive progress in relation to the Epanko Graphite Project and covered activities such as the site visits by bank appointed independent technical experts for the due diligence and positive government preliminary review decision for the German Government loan.

The Minister updated the Company on the progress on its Special Mining License (SML), which has been signed by the Inter-Ministerial Technical Committee (IMTC) and ready for the Ministerial Cabinet meeting. Hon. Minister Mavunde thanked EcoGraf for continuing the positive work and stated the Government of Tanzania is committed to assisting the Company reaching their project key milestones through partnership and collaborative approach. (Reported by Tanzania Japan Embassy on X).

This Media Release is authorised by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director. For further information, please contact: INVESTORS

Andrew Spinks Managing Director T: +61 8 6424 9002

About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create a highly attractive graphite mining and mineral processing business.

In Tanzania, the Company is developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGraf™ battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications.

Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfree™ purification technology, the Company will upgrade the flake graphite to produce 99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America as the world transitions to clean, renewable energy.