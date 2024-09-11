Kenorland Reports 2024 Summer Exploration Results at the South Uchi Project, Ontario

Vancouver, September 11, 2024 - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: KLDCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results from its 2024 exploration program, which identified widespread gold mineralisation at the Papaonga target area within its 100% owned South Uchi Project (the "Project"), located in the Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario.

South Uchi Project Highlights:

Large (~40km 2 ) coherent gold-in-till and HMC gold grain anomaly at the Papaonga target area

Widespread gold mineralisation in bedrock along northeast-trending shear zones

Gold mineralisation hosted in intrusive, sedimentary and volcanic rock types

Strong multi-element signature associated with gold anomalism (Au-Ag-Te-W±As-Sb-Mo)

Results indicate the presence of a significant and previously unrecognized gold system

Program design and planning for a maiden diamond drill program are now underway

Figure 1. South Uchi Project regional glacial till sampling gold geochemistry (2021-2023)

Zach Flood, President and CEO, states, "Over three years of systematic work we have advanced the South Uchi Project from regional grassroots exploration towards the current discovery of numerous gold occurrences in bedrock within the Papaonga target area. The large geochemical footprint and abundant gold grains in glacial till, along with widespread gold found in various rock types and styles of mineralisation, are all indications of the presence of a significant gold system. It's important to recognize that prior to Kenorland staking this ground, there were no previous records of prospecting or drilling within the target area. Our strategy of focusing on under-explored areas, with a large-scale approach, is again proving to be effective at generating high-potential discovery-stage targets."

Discussion of Results

During the month of June of 2024, Kenorland completed a heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) till sampling survey along with a systematic mapping and prospecting program over the Papaonga target and Target B areas. The focus of the program was to identify bedrock mineralisation within the 'head' (source) of the gold-in-till glacial dispersal plumes identified during the 2023 exploration campaign (see press release dated February 28, 2024). The HMC till sampling returned strong gold grain counts with high pristine grain morphologies spatially coincident with the previously delineated fine fraction gold-in-till anomaly. Results included up to 951 total gold grains (91% pristine) within the Papaonga target area geochemical footprint. The prospecting program identified widespread gold ± silver mineralisation in outcrop across the Papaonga target with assay results up to 8.97 g/t Au and 60.4 g/t Ag.

Figure 2. South Uchi Project regional HMC till sampling gold grain counts

The HMC till sampling program consisted of 148 infill samples focused on the Papaonga target for increased data resolution from the property-scale survey completed in 2023, when 697 regional spaced HMC till samples were collected. Gold grain analysis was completed by Overburden Drilling Management Limited (ODM) using conventional gold grain counting and analysis methods. HMC till sampling confirmed multiple discrete dispersal plumes of high gold grain counts, coincident with the fine fraction gold-in-till anomalism and interpreted to be derived from various bedrock lithologies and shear zones. A peak value of 951 total gold grains (normalized to 10kg table feed) containing 91% pristine grains is located within a dispersal plume sourcing from within the diorite pluton. Within the area to the west of Papaonga Lake results up to 107 total gold grains (38% pristine) may be associated with clastic sedimentary rocks, compared to the eastern arm of the lake where results up to 129 gold grains (33% pristine) are underlain by mafic volcanic rocks.

Figure 3. South Uchi Project regional rock sampling gold geochemistry

During the three-week exploration campaign, 466 rock samples were collected across the Papaonga target and Target B areas. Systematic targeting of topographic highs directed efforts where outcrop or thin till veneer was present, flanking large areas of favorable geology concealed by glaciolacustrine clay overburden, swampy low-lying topography, and Papaonga Lake. Prospecting has identified widespread, newly discovered gold mineralisation across the Papaonga target area returning anomalous to strong gold results associated with multiple northeast-trending shear zones. Variable alteration assemblages, vein styles, and metal associations are present across all principal lithologies indicating long lived, overprinting hydrothermal alteration systems. Within the diorite pluton, metal associations are generally Au-Ag-Cu-W with rock sample results up to 3.61 g/t Au. Clastic sedimentary rock samples returned up to 8.97 g/t Au, with generalized Au-Ag-Bi-Te-W-Mo metal associations, whereas mineralised volcanic rocks are generally anomalous in Au-Ag-Bi-Te-W-Sb with peak values of 0.87 g/t Au.

Papaonga Target Area Summary

The Papaonga target is a large gold-in-till anomaly, covering approximately 5km strike length east-west and 8km northeast-southwest following prominent ice flow direction and is highlighted by recently discovered gold mineralisation in bedrock. The underlying geology is within the eastern pressure shadow of an interpreted early (pre to syn-tectonic) diorite pluton bounded by regional first order, major east-west trending deformation zones to the north and south. Northeast-trending, second-order structures have intensely deformed, folded, and offset a geologically complex stratigraphy consisting of clastic sedimentary rocks intercalated with iron formations and polymictic conglomerates, calc-alkaline mafic volcanics, and tholeiitic mafic volcanics. Multi-phase deformation has produced strong penetrative fabrics within all rock types (intrusive, sedimentary and volcanic rocks) associated with sericite, Fe-carbonate, chlorite, and calcite alteration.

Figure 4. Papaonga target area geology, till geochemistry, gold grain counts and rock geochemistry

Sulphide mineralisation was encountered in all lithologies across the Papaonga target and Target B areas including pyrite±chalcopyrite-molybdenite-galena. Sulphide content ranges from trace to greater than 10%, with higher percentages of sulphide associated with the northeast-trending shear zones, occurring within quartz and quartz-carbonate veining, stringers to disseminations within vein halos, or widespread disseminations within the host rocks.

Variable alteration assemblages and vein styles observed across the Papaonga targets suggests a long lived overprinting hydrothermal alteration system. Within the diorite pluton quartz-sulphide veining is associated with discrete chlorite altered shear zones. The sedimentary and volcanic rocks show higher intensities of deformation and folding, with quartz-sulphide veining associated with sericite alteration within the sediments, and quartz-carbonate-sulphide veining associated with sericite-carbonate-chlorite alteration within the volcanic rocks. In outcrop, veining ranged from strongly deformed, folded and boudinaged with well-developed septa, to more massive veins both parallel and oblique to the prominent northeast foliation.

Figure 5. Rock samples from 2024 prospecting showing Papaonga lithologies and mineralisation styles

About the South Uchi Project

The South Uchi Project was first identified and staked by Kenorland based on the region's prospectivity to host significant gold mineralised systems. The Project covers a portion of Confederation Assemblage volcanic rocks, as well as the boundary between the volcanic-dominated Uchi geological subprovince to the north and the sedimentary-dominated English River geological subprovince to the south. Multiple major east-west striking shear zones associated with the Uchi and English River subprovince boundary transect the Project. Deformation associated with these structures has resulted in zones of strong shearing, alteration, and folding of the metavolcanic-clastic and metasedimentary-iron formation stratigraphy, which are favorable settings for orogenic gold mineralisation. The majority of gold deposits in the Red Lake District (Red Lake, Madsen, Hasaga, and others) are located on the northern margin of the Confederation Assemblage, however, recent discoveries such as the LP Fault Zone on the Dixie Project by Great Bear Resources Ltd. (acquired by Kinross Gold and renamed Great Bear Project) highlight the prospectivity of the entire Confederation Assemblage along the southern margin of the Uchi subprovince.

QA/QC and Sampling Protocols

Rock Samples

All 2024 rock samples were collected under the supervision of Kenorland employees. Rocks were collected, bagged and then transported from the field to the crew facilities where blanks and certified reference materials were inserted at regular sample intervals. Groups of samples were placed in large bags and sealed with numbered tags to maintain a chain-of-custody and transported from Ear Falls to Bureau Veritas Commodities ("BV") laboratory in Timmins, Ontario.

Sample preparation and analytical work for this rock sampling program were carried out by BV. Samples were prepared for analysis according to BV method PRP70-250: individual samples were crushed to 2mm (10 mesh) and a 250g split was pulverized to 75μm (200 mesh) for analysis. Gold in samples were analyzed using BV method FA430 where a 30g split is analyzed with fire assay by Pb collection and AAS finish. Multi-element geochemical analysis (59 elements) was performed on all samples using BV method MA250 where a 0.25g split is analyzed by multi-acid digest with ICP-MS finish. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab, all company inserted standards and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits.

Gold Grain Counts

All 2024 HMC tills samples were collected under the supervision of Kenorland employees. 10kg of C-horizon till was extracted using augers and shovels and placed into Hubco bags. Groups of samples were placed in large bags and sealed with numbered tags to maintain a chain-of-custody and transported from Ear Falls to Overburden Drilling Management (ODM) in Ottawa, Ontario.

ODM weighed the till samples, and then removed a 300-gram split for archive. Samples were sieved to +/- 2mm: the +2mm fraction was logged for pebble lithology and the -2mm size fraction was sent to a shaker table for heavy mineral concentration. After the shaker table, concentrates were micro-panned for additional concentration of the heavy minerals. At this point, visible gold grains were counted by ODM staff, as well as other metallic minerals.

Qualified Person

Mr. Janek Wozniewski, B.Sc., P.Geo. (EGBC #172781, APEGS #77522, EGMB #48045, PGO #3824), "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a well-financed mineral exploration company focused on project generation and early-stage exploration in North America. Kenorland's exploration strategy is to advance greenfields projects through systematic, property-wide, phased exploration surveys financed primarily through exploration partnerships including option to joint venture agreements. Kenorland holds a 4% net smelter return royalty on the Frotet Project in Quebec which is owned by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. The Frotet Project hosts the Regnault gold system, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. in 2020. Kenorland is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com

