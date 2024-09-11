Gold Mineralization Extended into Sediments at Parbec with Soil Survey Results

PICKERING - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") today advises shareholders that results from our initial soil sampling campaign on our Parbec Gold Project have extended the gold bearing ground beyond the area of the Cadillac Break and the modelled gold deposit. Encouraging surface sample results, including a 0.28 g/t Au soil sample, supports Renforth's recent re-interpretation of the Parbec gold deposit, including gold-bearing structures extending into the Pontiac Sediments.

Mapping of the geometry of the contact between the Piché volcanics and the Pontiac sediments resulted in our interpretation of the "Diorite splay" as a hinge fold in the Pontiac, a conduit for gold bearing fluids into not only the Cadillac Break, but also into perpendicular cross faults and low angle structures intersecting the break. This interpretation is supported not only by Renforth's prior drilling, but also by the initial soil survey results as described above and depicted in the included map. As a result, the area of prospective ground on the property has expanded considerably, enhancing the project's potential for further gold discoveries, not only in the break but also into the Pontiac sediments to the south of the Cadillac Break.



Click Image To View Full Size

"Highly elevated gold values in soil samples from our recently completed soil survey, such as 0.28 g/t and 0.23 g/t Au, along with the other results, are indicative of a nearby bedrock source. This is very positive, supports our interpretation, and requires follow-up." states Nicole Brewster, president and CEO of Renforth.

This initial soil sampling survey was based upon 75m spacing, with some planned sample points unfortunately proving inaccessible. The results obtained justify follow up with tighter sample spacing. Directional vectors may become clear with additional data. We have obtained positive results in areas that have never been explored, removed from the known gold bearing structure, the Cadillac Break, and where bedrock is under cover. These results, in the central, western and southern portions of the surveyed area, are all new information expanding the gold bearing ground significantly at Parbec. The purpose of the initial soil surveying was to determine if there were additional areas for surface work at Parbec south of the Cadillac Break, and this target has been met. Our two pre-existing target areas for stripping also delivered positive soil results in this program. Prior to moving forward with stripping, we will do additional follow up on the newly discovered areas with anomalous gold results. Renforth has commenced planning for the next program and will share those details in due course.

Technical Information

Samples referred to in this press release were bagged and tagged in the field and delivered to ALS Laboratories where they underwent Au-TL44 for trace level Au in soils, using a 50g sample.

All technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis Newton P. Geo OGQ, a "qualified person," pursuant to the criteria of NI 43-101.

Follow Renforth on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram!

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided, and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Company Contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

416-818-1393

Nicole@RenforthResources.com

#Unit 1B - 955 Brock Road, Pickering ON L1W 2X9

Corporate Communications:

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.