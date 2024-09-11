North Bay Resources Announces Mt. Vernon Gold Mine Bulk Sample, Sierra County, California

BISHOP, Sept. 11, 2024 - North Bay Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "North Bay") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce the Operating Plan for the Company's Mt. Vernon Gold Mine is now complete and ready for filing and approval, as required, with Federal Mine Regulators (MSHA) for the commencement of production. Detailed 3D modelling (see Diagrams 1-3), ore extraction, surface operations, as well as safety and logistical planning are largely complete. Modern mine infrastructure, including mining equipment and certain consumables are currently on-site. The first phase of mining will be to blast, load, sort and ship 500 tons from the heart of the deposit. This zone has shown consistent gold grades over 1 ounce and up to 4.8 ounces per ton over 150 feet. This material will be used for optimization of the mining, milling, and metallurgy, and for production of gold bars and platinum buttons for final sale. Previous concentration and extraction testing of gold, platinum and silver by gravity separation has indicated the ore is highly amicable to a simple crush and gravity table recovery (see Press Release dated August 22, 2024) and is well suited to the Company's 100 ton per day Bishop Gold Mill, located in Inyo County.





Diagram 1. High grade Gold Sampling Locations





Diagram 2. Oblique View of High-Grade Gold Shell





Diagram 3. Plan View of Global Channel



Mt. Vernon Mine

The Mt. Vernon Mine is a largely undeveloped deposit. Sampling, by qualified mining engineers, have assayed greater than 1 ounce per ton, and up to 4.8 ounces per ton, continuously reported over 150 feet. The modern access tunnel runs across the known 200-foot-wide gold bearing zone and perpendicular to the channel itself. The channel is up to 500 feet wide and extends over 2000 feet in length throughout the property. The channel varies in thickness from 4 feet to up to 20 feet. Typically, the lower 4 feet contains the higher gold grades. The channel is the same channel previously mined at the contiguous Ruby Mine which is known to be the richest mine in North America. Mt. Vernon is a permitted underground mine with modern portal, tunnel, ventilation, power, and equipment. The ore body is estimated at 954,000 tons based on the known channel (B. Hanford, 2023).

