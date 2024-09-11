Masivo Intersects Visible Sulfide Mineralization at Boston Mine Project

Vancouver, September 11, 2024 - Masivo Silver Corp. (TSXV: MASS) (OTC Pink: GNYPF) ("Masivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has intersected visible sulfide mineralization on hole No.2, No.3 and No.4 at the Boston Mine, Masivo's high-grade gold, silver and copper project in "Elko County" in the State of Nevada.

Masivo Silver is in the process of drilling Hole No.5 and the core of holes 2, 3 and 4 has been sent to an independent lab for assaying, the Company in expecting results in the next couple of weeks.

Drilled Hole Depths:

Hole No.2: 456.05 ft

Hole No.3: 328 ft

Hole No.4: 400 ft

"Hole No.2, 3 and 4 showed us visible sulfide mineralization in their core, this is great news, we are very excited to receive our assay results over the next couple of weeks," commented David Coburn, President & CEO.

