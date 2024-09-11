Bullet Exploration Announces Amendment to Amalgamation Agreement

Vancouver, September 11, 2024 - Bullet Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMMO) ("Bullet" or the "Company") announces that it has amended the terms of its previously announced amalgamation agreement with Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79") and Gold79's wholly-owned subsidiary pursuant to which Gold79 would acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Bullet (the "Transaction"). Pursuant to the amendment to the amalgamation agreement, Gold79's non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of $4,000,000 (the "Offering") may be closed in tranches, at any time from now until immediately following the closing of the Transaction. The closing of one or more tranches of the Offering are not contingent upon the closing of the Transaction. There can be no assurances that the Transaction will be completed and the proceeds from the Offering may be used entirely by Gold79 whether or not the Transaction is completed.

Additional Information

Further details about the Transaction, including further particulars of the business of Bullet, Gold79, and the combined entity, will be provided in the management information circular of Bullet to be prepared and filed in respect of the annual and special meeting of the Bullet shareholders to be held in Q4 2024.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSX-V acceptance and the requisite Bullet shareholder approval. The Transaction cannot close until the required Bullet shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the amalgamation agreement or in the management information circular of Bullet to be prepared in connection with the annual and special meeting of the Bullet shareholders, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Bullet and Gold79 should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX-V has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

About Bullet Exploration Inc.

Bullet Exploration Inc. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on high-potential gold and silver projects in the Southwest United States. The flagship Jefferson North Gold-Silver project in Nevada, near major producers like Kinross's Round Mountain, spans 1,068 hectares and 132 claims, offering significant exploration potential. Bullet also holds the Copper Canyon Property in British Columbia, targeting a copper-gold porphyry deposit. With a tight capital structure and a long-term vision for growth, Bullet is committed to advancing its projects and creating lasting shareholder value.

Reader Advisory

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the business of the combined entity, statements with respect to the completion and timing of the Transaction, the conditions to be satisfied for the completion of the Transaction, the completion of an equity financing, the preparation and filing of a management information circular for the Bullet annual and special shareholder meeting and the timing thereof. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; competition for, among other things, skilled personnel and supplies; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; and the other factors described in our public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the ‎policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this ‎release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222994