Steadright Critical Minerals Announces Board Chair

Muskoka, September 11, 2024 - Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCM) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has chosen Mr. John Theobald as its Chair of the Board to represent the Company;

Mr. John Theobald is a seasoned mining executive with more than four decades of international experience spanning exploration, feasibility studies, operations, and business development. His career includes significant capital markets and board experience, with leadership roles at companies listed in London, Canada, and Australia. John has served as CEO of Anglo Pacific Group plc and Chairman of First Coal Corp, successfully leading the sale of the latter to Xstrata. His deep knowledge of the materials and industrial minerals industry is complemented by a strong technical and business background.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright currently holds an option on its RAM property near Port Cartier, Quebec within the Côte-Nord Region, which is accessible by route 138. The RAM project is comprised of over 13,000 acres and located on a Anorthositic complex that is in a highly prospective geological unit and historically been under explored for Ni, Cu, Co and precious metals.

For further information, please contact:

John Theobald

Chairman

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

Email: info@steadright.ca

Web: www.steadright.ca

