Wesdome Appoints Ronald Jono Lawrence as Senior Vice President, Exploration and Resources

12:30 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO, OTCQX:WDOFF) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today announces the appointment of Ronald 'Jono' Lawrence as Senior Vice President, Exploration and Resources effective January 1, 2025.

Anthea Bath, President and CEO, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Jono to Wesdome's senior leadership team. With an exceptional track record in mineral exploration and resource expansion, combined with his extensive global technical expertise in both greenfield and brownfield exploration, Jono will play a critical role in advancing our strategic initiatives and maximizing the value of our assets. His leadership and technical insight, particularly in Orogenic greenstone belts, will significantly enhance our ability to achieve high-quality reserve replacement and drive resource growth."

Mr. Lawrence brings over 30 years of extensive exploration experience across multiple regions, including Africa, Australia and Asia. He joins Wesdome following his role as Executive Vice President, Exploration at Endeavour Mining, where he spearheaded significant resource expansions, contributing to a 9 million ounce increase in indicated ounces from 2022 to 2024.

Prior to his tenure at Endeavour, Mr. Lawrence held various senior positions, including Exploration Manager for Randgold Resources at the Kibali Gold Mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo. His previous experience includes leadership roles in gold and copper exploration projects with Pan Australia, Medusa Mining and African Metals across Laos, the Philippines, and Africa, respectively.

Mr. Lawrence holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Honours) in Geology from the Queensland University of Technology and an MBA from the Australian Institute of Business.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada's next intermediate gold producer.

