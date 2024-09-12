enCore Energy Continues to Advance Dewey-Burdock Project Permitting & Licensing

NASDAQ:EU

TSXV:EU

www.encoreuranium.com

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2024 - enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU) (the "Company" or "enCore"), a uranium producer, today provides an update on the regulatory progress for the Company's 100% owned Dewey-Burdock In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Project located near Edgemont, South Dakota. The Dewey-Burdock Project has received its Source Material License from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC"), its Aquifer Exemption and its Class III and V Underground Injection Control ("UIC") Permits from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") Region 8. These three Federal approvals have been subject to appeal by the Oglala Sioux Tribe ("OST"). The Company announced on March 20, 2023 that the NRC Source Material License was final when the OST chose not to appeal the decisions by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court. On September 3, 2024, the Environmental Appeals Board ("EAB") of the EPA issued its ruling on the OST appeal regarding the Dewey- Burdock Class III and V UIC Permits. The EAB decision is consistent with the ruling by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals where both appeals involved similar issues.

Paul Goranson, Chief Executive Officer stated: "This is another significant milestone for advancing the Dewey-Burdock Project, and it remains consistent with the prior outcome from the U.S. NRC. We believe that the portion of the Order remanding back to EPA Region 8 is administrative and will not significantly impact the overall timing to advance the Dewey-Burdock project."

In summary, the EAB decision:

Reiterated the EAB 2023 decision denying OST claims and finding that EPA complied with the National Historic Preservation Act ("NHPA") Section 106;

Denied OST claims and found that EPA complied with NHPA Section 110;

Denied OST claims that EPA failed to comply with the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA);

Reserved judgment on other OST claims until EPA expands the administrative record by adding documents, considers those additional materials, responds to related comments, takes further appropriate action in reissuing the permit decisions;

The EAB remanded the reserved issues to EPA and specified that any appeals challenging the reissued permit decisions will be limited to the issues reserved in the remand and any modifications to the permits made as a result of the remand.

About enCore Energy Corp.

enCore Energy Corp., America's Clean Energy Company™, is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable fuel for nuclear energy as the only United States uranium producer with multiple production facilities in operation. The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore solely utilizes ISR for uranium extraction, a well-known and proven technology co-developed by the leaders at enCore Energy.

Following upon enCore's demonstrated production success in South Texas, future projects in enCore's production pipeline include the Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming. The Company holds other assets including significant New Mexico resources, non-core assets and proprietary databases. enCore is committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impact from corporate developments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

