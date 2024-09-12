Lithium South Development Announces Completion of Phase I Environmental Baseline Study and Progress on Phases II and III

VANCOUVER, Sept. 12, 2024 - Lithium South Development Corp. (the "Company" or "Lithium South") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt: OGPQ) is pleased to announce the successful completion of Phase I of the Environmental Baseline Study for the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), located in Salta Province, Argentina. The report was completed by Knight Piesold Consulting (Argentina), a global engineering firm. The evaluation has taken 18 months and represents an important step for moving the project towards development.

The report presents comprehensive data pertaining to hydrology, hydrogeology, soil quality, flora and fauna, landscape and socio-cultural impact. The report establishes an environmental baseline from which the Company can further develop the project to an anticipated production rate of 15,600 tonnes per year of lithium carbonate using industry standard evaporation. This report will be key to the completion of an Environmental Impact Report seeking permissions to construct the mine.

The Company is now advancing with Phases II and III of the Environmental Impact Assessment, which will focus on:

Basic Engineering: The basic construction and waste engineering, for the preparation of the environmental impact assessment

Detailed Environmental Impact Assessments: In-depth analysis of potential environmental impacts due to the construction and operation of the production facility, particularly focusing on the construction of evaporation ponds.

Mitigation Strategies: Development of comprehensive plans to mitigate any identified environmental and social impacts, including water management plans and habitat restoration initiatives.

Stakeholder Engagement: Continued engagement with local communities and stakeholders to ensure transparency and address any concerns

Company Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Adrian F. C. Hobkirk comments, "We are now arriving at an important milestone for the HMN Li Project, the filing for construction permissions. The Company is moving this process ahead in conjunction with completing a Definitive Economic Assessment. During this process, the project may be further enhanced in throughput size, exceeding the 15,600 tonnes per year recently published in our Preliminary Economic Assessment. We look forward to completing the required engineering and well drilling on a fast -track basis."

Social Responsibility

The company as part of his social responsibility program is donating 5 Tn of NaCl (salt) to the community of Pastos Grandes. The NaCl was sourced from HMN Li Project evaporation ponds currently in operation.

2023 AGM

The Annual General Meeting was held August 31, 2024. A new board was elected and is comprised of Adrian F. C. Hobkirk, Christopher P. Cherry, Alison Dai, Fernando Villarroel and Gordon Neal. All management proposals passed with the exception of the re-pricing of certain stock options held by insiders.

Market Awareness Program

To enhance market awareness of Lithium South, the Company has retained, for financial services, Emerging Growth, LLC of Montana, U.S.A. d/b/a TDM Financial and owned by Darren Dayton. TDM will provide content development, distribution, corporate video production and social media awareness. TDM Financial holds now shares or financial instruments in the Company. The Company has agreed to a four -month contract at U.S. $10,000 per month subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Lithium South

Lithium South owns 100% of the HMN Li Project located in Salta and Catamarca Provinces, Argentina, in the heart of the lithium triangle. The Salar del Hombre Muerto has a history of lithium production, with Arcadium Lithium (as a result of the Alkem and Livent merger) in operation for over twenty-five years, in an area just south of the HMN Li Project. The HMN Li Project is surrounded by a US$4 billion lithium development under construction by POSCO (Korea) and the Sal de Vida Project under development by Arcadium. Exploration work to date has delineated a National Instrument 43-101 compliant 1,583,200 tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") Resource (Note 1) on the Alba Sabrina, Natalia Maria, and Tramo claim blocks, three of five non-contiguous blocks that make up the HMN Lithium Project. A recent Preliminary Economic Assessment filed April 30, 2024 (Note 2) delineates the exciting potential of a 15,600 tonne per year lithium carbonate project. With pumping well installation underway, Lithium South is transitioning from being a lithium explorer to becoming a lithium developer.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk

President and Chief Executive Officer

Note 1: A report titled Updated Mineral Resource Estimate - Hombre Muerto North Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Catamarca and Salta, Argentina, Mark King, PhD, PGeo, Peter Ehren, M.Sc, MAusIMM, September 5th, 2023.

Note 2: The report titled, N.I. 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project, Salta, Argentina, was completed by Knight Piesold Consulting and JDS Energy and Mining Inc., both industry leading independent engineering consulting firms.

